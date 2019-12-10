Why IVF is the preferred fertility treatment

Modern medicine has made massive strides in the development and improvement of fertility medication and treatments in the last few decades. People exp

Modern medicine has made massive strides in the development and improvement of fertility medication and treatments in the last few decades. People experiencing difficulty conceiving naturally now have several options to choose from to help make their dream of having children come true. So many alternative methods of conceptions and fertility treatments like hormone therapy, intrauterine insemination (IUI), high tech reproductive technology (ART) and surgery have revolutionized the field of infertility and recorded high success rates but none more than in vitro fertilization (IVF). The process involves fertilizing a harvested egg with sperm outside the body of the woman and allowing it to mature for a few days after which it is implanted into her uterus enabling her to carry the pregnancy to term. There are several reasons why IVF is the fertility treatment of choice, not just by patients but even by their doctors.

It is available to everybody

IVF is not limited to just couples. Several people in alternative family situations want to have babies. Single mothers, gestational carriers and surrogates can also benefit from this procedure.

It has a long track record of safety

Since the first successful IVF pregnancy in 1978, there has been technological advancement and research into the treatment. The procedure is now safer and more refined. Medication has been improved to be effective, and reduce harmful side effects making it safer with each passing year. An estimated 9 million babies have been born via IVF since the procedure began.

It helps ensure a healthy baby is born

The nature of the IVF procedure allows for genetic screening which ensures that the baby that is conceived is free of genetic disorders and is born healthy and disease-free. Prospective parents who have genetic conditions they do not want to pass on to their offspring have the option of having IVF with pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, a procedure which screens and tests the provided samples to ensure that the final embryos are healthy. This increases the chances of a healthy pregnancy and baby. World-class medical facilities like the Guy’s and St. Thomas Private Health Care hospital in London are renowned for their highly successful fertility treatments. Prospective clients should always be on the lookout for hospitals that have such a track record of success.

It allows prospective clients to plan conception

In this day, where most people live busy lives revolving around careers and other kinds of time-consuming commitments, a lot of thought and planning has to go into starting a family. IVF allows prospective parents to have more control over their time and choose the most suitable time to have a baby. They can even use it to plan their families through child spacing. Eggs can be harvested, and embryos are frozen to use when they are finally ready to conceive.

Conclusion

IVF has completely revolutionized the field of infertility and has given hope to many aspiring parents. The high safety and success rate of the procedure, its advantage of genetic screening to produce disease-free babies and its availability to everyone puts it far ahead of other fertility treatments. With modern innovation, it can only get better.