Which games can you make yourself with a micro:bit?

Our phones are with us every day. Whether you’re an iOS lover or prefer an android, our phones are filled with apps and games that we spend only a few minutes on, only to delete them in the note too distant future. Unfortunately for app developers, we don’t have any emotional attachment to mobile games, which makes deleting them and moving onto the next big thing far too easy.

However, the games we hold nearest and dearest to our hearts often come with the magic of nostalgia, and if you’re wanting to bring back those feelings, why not look into building them yourself? With the micro:bit, you’ll be developing your own games in no time!

Rock paper scissors

The game that was once a simple bit of fun, but that now also helps people make decisions, Rock, Paper, Scissors is a game we all know and love. It’s easy to recreate this classic using the micro:bit accelerometer as it can detect shake movements. When it detects these movements it sets the variable tool to a random number – 0, 1 or 2.

To get set up, all you’ll need are 2 micro:bits, a MakeCode of Python editor, battery packs and a partner to play with. It really is that simple. Once you’ve established the basics you could even make it your own! With other tools that could replace the rock, paper and scissors or even giving the game a new set of rules, there are endless possibilities!

Dice for all kinds of games

We all know how annoying it is when you’re trying to play a board game but the dice have gone missing. Instead of hunting around for them or ordering some new ones, use your micro:bit to create one! All you need to do is input a simple piece of coding and away you go. And, just like rock, paper, scissors, you can program the code to run when you shake your micro:bit, just like you would with a dice.

Snake

Everyone remembers snake. Whether you used to play it on your Nokia or have experienced a more modern version, snake is a classic game. With the micro:bit, you can create it with ease and make it even more fun to play.

All you need is the micro:bit, a micro USB cable and a little bit of patience. You’ll be programming using Python, as it’s one of the easiest coding languages to read, making is perfect for beginners. It’s as simple as importing your libraries, setting up your variables, creating a main loop, displaying the snake and food, moving the snake every frame and setting win and game over conditions!

With whatever you’re creating, don’t forget to keep checking the code constantly. This means you can be sure as to what’s been written so far, as well as keeping up with what progress you’re making.