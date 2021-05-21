4 Ways To Create A Unique Wedding Day Experience

Wedding days are a special day for everyone, it is a day filled with love, laughter and creating memories to last a lifetime. As such, planning a memo

Wedding days are a special day for everyone, it is a day filled with love, laughter and creating memories to last a lifetime. As such, planning a memorable wedding is a challenge for anyone getting married.

Weddings are the time where you showcase your love for one another to your loved ones, as you begin the next chapter of your lives together. It makes sense that you want to create an unforgettable experience for everyone there. Here are a few ideas to help you create a wedding that is both unique and memorable.

Consider Booking Entertainment

Why walk down the aisle to a recording when you could have a string quartet? Booking wedding entertainment for your special day can elevate the experience to another level for both you and your guests. During the reception, you could switch a DJ for a live band, who can create an energetic atmosphere amongst the room. Whilst you are having photos taken, your guests will be waiting. For this time, you could have a magician or a caricaturist enter the guests whilst they wait.

Capture Moments With A Photobooth

If you were invited to any weddings pre-pandemic, you may have noticed there was one unique element that would appear in almost every wedding, regardless of size – a photobooth. In recent years, there has been a surge in the number of couples having a photo booth at their wedding reception.

Set against a premade background, or one made by the crafty couple, guests can enter the photo booth and use the props available to capture fun photos to remember the special day. For many couples planning to tie the knot, they know that having a photo booth is no longer an option to consider but a necessity their wedding must include.

Skip The Traditions

There are a few wedding traditions that many partake in on their special day. However, not all of these traditions suit the taste or style of the couple tying the knot. If throwing the bouquet, having a wedding cake or wearing a white dress are traditions that you do not see yourself partaking in, you are fine to skip them. It is your wedding, a day that celebrates the newlywed couple, so it is important that you are happy as you enjoy every moment of the special day.

Thank Guests With A Favour They’ll Use

Most guests do not want a keyring with your wedding date etched into it or a framed photo of the newlyweds. When it comes to thinking of wedding favours to give guests, consider giving them something that they won’t leave on the table when the night comes to an end.

Instead, go for choices such as crowd-pleasers like homemade jams or syrup that guests can enjoy at home. Alternatively, treat them to mini bottles of bubbly, delicious snacks like sweets or popcorn that they can enjoy on the taxi ride home. Not only will it be a favour they will enjoy and use but it will also be one that some guests will be incredibly grateful to receive.