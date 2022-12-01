Which are the top 10 unique wedding venues in London?

There are hundreds of wedding venues across London, and the average cost of a wedding in the capital is now around £20,000. And, whilst cost will und

There are hundreds of wedding venues across London, and the average cost of a wedding in the capital is now around £20,000. And, whilst cost will undoubtedly be a factor in your decision of which venue to choose, your ambition to hold it in a truly unique setting may well be THE driving force…and in some cases it might even save you some money!

Of course, there’s a reason why London is so popular with tourists – it’s because it is so steeped in history. You just need to wander through the streets of Central London to see all the historic and iconic buildings within the ‘golden mile’. Few cities in the world can even start to compete with the sense of grandeur, pomp and ceremony of London.

And historic buildings lend themselves perfectly to wedding venues. Many couples strive for their wedding to be unique – a ‘one-off’ – that will live long in the memory, and the actual venue where a wedding is held certainly goes a long way in achieving this. Of course, as we’ll find in this article, a ‘unique’ wedding venue doesn’t always mean an historic building as such – it can include much more than this!

Cutty Sark

The Cutty Sark is a British Clipper Ship, originally built in 1869. Located in a dry dock in Greenwich, you can say “I do” in either the Dry Berth or the ‘Tween Deck, providing a unique setting for weddings which will no doubt be memorable for you and all your guests.

Tower Bridge Engine Rooms

Located underneath the south side of this world-famous bridge, the Victorian steam engines provide a stunning backdrop for your wedding. Can you possibly think of a more unique wedding setting?

Old Billingsgate

This Victorian building was originally called Billingsgate Fish Market in the 19th Century, though today is a unique event and hospitality venue in the City of London. The Grand Hall can seat up to 1,200 guests for a wedding, with the terrace boasting wonderful views and a spectacular photo backdrop. This is a large event space, so it might be that you need to consider arranging your own wedding furniture hire. Doing an online search for ‘wedding table and chair hire‘ is a good place to start, or the venue itself might be able to point you in the right direction.

Kew Gardens

Enchanting gardens, sophisticated architecture and an iconic venue are guaranteed at a world-famous venue such as Kew Gardens. Founded in 1840, this botanical garden is widely-recognised as the largest and most diverse collection in the world. The Nash Conservatory and the Temperate House are just two of the stunning locations for weddings from which you can choose.

ZSL London Zoo

Being able to accommodate anywhere between 45 and 250 wedding guests, London Zoo is most definitely a unique and iconic venue. Opened to the public in 1847, it now has one of the largest collections of different species in the UK. There’s no better place for a wedding for those animal lovers amongst you!

The Admiralty

Built in 1871, The Admiralty is a pub located at 66 Trafalgar Square. It combines a classic pub atmosphere with modern luxury. There are a variety of different and unique rooms within the venue, which you and your guests can enjoy during the day and the evening reception.

Searcys at The Gherkin

Billed as ‘the ultimate wedding venue with a view’, levels 39 and 40 of the iconic Gherkin building are licensed for civil ceremonies of up to 130 guests, with the evening sit-down reception area for up to 260 guests. Enjoy 360 degree views from up high over the City of London, providing a truly unique wedding setting.

Harrow School

Founded in 1572 under a Royal Charter from Queen Elizabeth I, Harrow is one of the most prestigious schools in the world. Set across 300 acres of stunning countryside, the school actually has 4 licensed civil wedding venues, with the largest being for up to 550 people. What a great, unique wedding venue!

The Hippodrome Casino

The biggest and busiest casino in London, this unique wedding venue in the West End even boasts a rooftop terrace where your guests can enjoy the cityscape, and a welcome break from the gaming after your wedding!

Natural History Museum

Established in 1881, the museum’s historic spaces offer a unique setting for romantic weddings. Twelve of the galleries are licensed for civil marriages and civil partnerships for up to 450 guests.

Hopefully, some of these unique venues will provide you with inspiration for YOUR special day. Wedding planning can take a long time, from the invitations, the dress, wedding cake, catering and cars through to entertainment, wedding chair hire, favours and formalities. However, once you’ve got the venue sorted, you’ll be amazed at how much everything else falls into place.

One thing to remember, however, is that a unique wedding venue, by its very nature, is not a ‘run of the mill’ venue, and so make sure you work closely with the venue itself and your suppliers to ensure that they are fully aware of any access restrictions or other regulations that might exist in these fantastic settings.

Finally, all that’s left for us to do is to wish you ‘congratulations’, in advance!