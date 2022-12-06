How A Garden Shed Can Be A Worthwhile Addition To A Home

A garden shed is something most homeowners would love to have but is often put on the back burner. If you've always wanted a garden shed and feel like

A garden shed is something most homeowners would love to have but is often put on the back burner. If you’ve always wanted a garden shed and feel like your space would be perfect for one, then you should consider it as a serious option since it can have lots of benefits. These benefits can stretch way beyond better functionality too. And a garden shed is one of the most affordable home additions any homeowner can make. Let’s take a look at a few reasons why a shed can make a great addition to any garden.

They’re Perfect for Storage

One of the best things about having a garden shed is that you’ll be able to free up space if you have excessive clutter inside or outside your house. You can use your garden shed to store things like lawnmowers and tools, for instance, or general items that need to be stored that don’t require that much protection.

Some of these items can include things like sports equipment, toys, golf clubs, and more. So, if you have these kinds of items laying around or are currently using a self-storage service, then you should definitely consider getting a garden shed. It would also be a good idea if you’re running out of space in places like your garage or attic.

Garden sheds are handy for people who own fireplaces and wood stoves too. A garden shed is ideal for keeping your firewood nice and dry, thus extending its longevity while preserving its burning quality. It is great for storing coal effectively too if you happen to have a multi-fuel stove or if you use a charcoal grill.

More Safety

Having less clutter will do more than just make your house and garden look more organised. It will also make it much safer. If you use proper locks and bolts, you can lock all of your valuable tools and pieces of equipment safely and far away from prying eyes. This will make your home less of a target for thieves and give you some added peace of mind.

A garden shed can also be used to store dangerous materials, which will reduce the chance of someone in your home getting in contact with them. You could store things like dangerous solvents, detergents, and highly flammable products inside the shed, for instance. All of these things will reduce the risk of dangerous accidents.

They Can Add Value to Your Property

Another thing about garden sheds that doesn’t get mentioned enough is how much they can increase the value of a property. Most people will love to see a backyard with a neat little garden shed, and many homebuyers will expect their garden to have one. No one will ever turn down a house for having a garden shed, on the other hand, making it one of the surest additions any homeowner can make.

That is probably the reason why having a garden shed could increase your house’s value by as much as 10%, which is incredible when considering how inexpensive they can be.

You do have to make sure that you don’t skimp on materials when building your shed, especially when it comes to the roof. Here, you can consider options like bitumen corrugated roofing sheets if you want a garden shed with a luxurious look and with great protection without breaking the bank.

Corrugated roofing sheets are perfect for garden sheds because of their versatility, great finish, and top-level protection against the elements. If you’re looking for a reputable supplier of premium Corrapol-BT corrugated sheets, Clear Amber is a great option.

They’re Highly Versatile

There are so many things you can do with a garden shed, and they’re the perfect addition for any hobbyist whether you’re into woodworking, DIY projects, painting, model-making, or sewing.

You don’t need to use your shed as a storage or working space specifically either. You can also use it as an actual living space with chairs, furniture, and entertainment. You could even turn it into a tiny house or an office space if you wanted to. So, if you wanted to add living space to your property but didn’t know how or didn’t want to spend too much on one, getting a garden shed could be a perfect option here.

Having a garden shed could be a great addition if you have children too. They can easily be transformed into a playroom and could be a perfect area for older children to have fun with their friends without bothering people in the house. It’s also a great place for study, or simply to get some more quiet time.

Or maybe you’re trying to get some more physical activity? Well, if that’s the case, then we can’t think of a much better space than a garden shed to set up a whole gym. You could go all out with nice carpeting, a sound system, and some mirrors and monitors to give a real gym feel.

So, don’t underestimate the options that a garden shed can offer, and look at different ways you could transform one.

Great Option for Avid Gardeners

If you like to use your garden for, well, gardening, then a garden shed could be perfect for you as well. A shed is the best place to store and protect potted plants if you have an extensive container garden. You could even use a garden shed to do some indoor growing.

Some people use their sheds as a small greenhouse, and you could get impressive results if you use hydroponics. So look into this if you haven’t already as this could be one of the most underrated benefits if you have a garden shed.

They can Add Aesthetic Value

People often don’t see a garden shed as a decor element, but it could make the absolute perfect addition to any garden. If you pick great colours and a model that compliments your house’s architecture, then it could really add to the whole look. You can also decide to get creative with a unique paint job and funky decorations to give your shed, garden, and home more personality.

They allow you to Enjoy Your Backyard more Months out of the Year

There are times in winter when the temperature is just high enough for you to go outside and do some spring/summer things like barbecuing, but you know that it’s going to get cold again in a few days. If all of your equipment and garden furniture is tucked away in a dark corner of your basement or your garage, then you won’t be too inclined to bring it out just for a one-day thing.

If everything is neatly stored in your garden shed, on the other hand, then you won’t have that much of an issue taking it out. This way, you’ll be able to enjoy your backyard much more and improve your quality of life.

Conclusion

If you never thought about getting a garden shed or wanted one but never got to it, now would be a great time to consider the option more seriously. Check out different designs and browse photos on Pinterest for some style ideas.