Top Trends To Watch Out For In UK Bathroom Design

Renovating your bathroom can increase the value of your property by between 3 and 5%, says Property Price Advice , and it’s easy to see why. In the age of Instagram and TikTok, looking your very best is the order of the day, and that means that skincare routines and makeup routines may require more time in the bathroom than in the past. Today’s bathrooms are far from the white-tiled constructions they once were. It is currently all about the ‘designer spa’ experience – turning your bathroom into a veritable haven of calm and style. So what are some of the hottest trends local renovators are currently working on?

Smart Bathrooms

Features such as music-playing, water-spraying toilets have been ‘big in Japan’ for years but Western homes are starting to take a liking to the idea of blending functionality and technology in the bathroom. Just a few hotly solicited developments in bathroom tech include smart showers (which allow you to set the exact temperature of the water, control the flow, and switch the water on via remote control); automatic sinks (which open and shut water flow by sensing the presence or absence of your hands); and musical shower heads (which play your favourite tunes via Bluetooth tech). There are a host of stylish features you can add to a modern bathroom as well – including LED mirrors with built-in demisters.

Shaped Tiles

Tiles, once prized simply for their practicality, are now becoming an important designer feature of bathrooms, thanks to the plethora of colours and shapes they come in. It isn’t unusual to find bathrooms fitted with different tiles types, such as square, scale or round tiles. These lend grace and a youthful air to a part of the home that has traditionally been given little importance in terms of innovation and design. If you are fitting bathrooms tiles yourself , then shaped tiles will also make it easier to avoid the absolute symmetry that square tiles often require. Of course, you will still have to take all the steps to ensure tiles stick well and evenly – including selecting a water resistant base, applying a waterproof adhesive, and correcting small errors.

Compact Storage Spaces

The minimalist trend continues to dominate in terms of bathroom storage, with newer bathrooms boasting compacted storage cabinets and shelves, with all contents completely hidden from view for a tidier look. Drawers beneath the sink are being lifted off the floor to create a ‘floating illusion’ that makes for far easier floor cleaning. To add to the Zen-like effect, these storage spaces often boast wood-effect ceramics and other materials that add a natural look to your space. Strategic shelving, meanwhile, allows for attractive bathroom components, such as rolled, fluffy white towels to exert a spa-like vibe.

People across the globe are seeking to turn their bathrooms into more spa-like escapes, with features such as floor-to-ceiling glass shower doors, benches within showers, and smart tech making to make a shower or bath the highlight of the day. Bathrooms are also being seen as a way to demonstrate style and artistry. One style that is dominating is the Zen minimalist style – one in which compact storage furniture in natural look materials abound.