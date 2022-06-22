The Risks Associated with the Nightclub Business

Nightlife is something that’s been in high demand for hundreds of years – if not thousands. At the end of a busy week, a certain sort of person likes

Nightlife is something that’s been in high demand for hundreds of years – if not thousands. At the end of a busy week, a certain sort of person likes nothing better than to head out into town and enjoy themselves, perhaps with the help of alcohol and loud music.

In the modern era, the nightclub provides these things in abundance. But if you’d like to run a club, or just to work in one, then you’re exposed to certain kinds of risk. Protecting yourself, and those around you, is a necessity. Let’s look at the issue.

The growth of the industry in the UK

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the nightclub industry in the UK has sprung back, with a year-on-year growth rate of 180.8%. However, the industry has been steadily shrinking for more than a decade, and this short-term bounce isn’t enough to make up for lost revenue.

Consumer confidence has a sizeable impact on spending in places like nightclubs. With inflation putting pressure on real wages, it’s likely that clubgoers will look to make the switch to other forms of entertainment. And, since there are more digital alternatives than ever to the traditional night out, club owners face a challenging environment.

The risks faced by nightclub businesses

Wrong location

A nightclub is a physical building to which people will need easy access. If it’s far away from other venues, then clubbers might not take the time to visit. Your location should also be suited to your potential clientele. If you’re going for something upmarket, you’ll need to choose an upmarket location.

Security

Nightclubs are places where alcohol is consumed. It’s inevitable that some customers will drink too much and become violent. This means you’ll have to hire the right security staff. That means a thorough vetting process and proper training. Make sure that they’re SIA qualified.

Financial Risks

Most clubs will close their doors within a few years. This is mostly the result of poor planning and foresight. You should make sure that you’ve accounted for every financial outlay, and that you know exactly how much you’re charging. Small business insurance might be a worthwhile expense in the long run, especially if it helps you to absorb financial shocks.

Legal Risks

As the owner, you owe a duty of care to your customers. That means ensuring that the venue itself is safe. Here, we’re not just talking about things like smoke alarms and fire escapes, but capacity and noise levels. If you aren’t on the right side of these issues, then you might find yourself on the wrong side of a lawsuit.

Community Backlash

If you open the wrong kind of club in the wrong kind of place, then you might attract the attention of the residents, who in turn will put political pressure on you to get out. This can lead to stress and other problems. Try to anticipate where this is going to happen, and deal with it.