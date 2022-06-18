How Coloured Contacts Are Different to Regular Contacts

Are you thinking about wearing coloured contact lenses? Whether this is for a special occasion or you want to change your look with different eye colo

Are you thinking about wearing coloured contact lenses? Whether this is for a special occasion or you want to change your look with different eye colour, it is important to note that they are not like wearing ordinary contact lenses. This post will tell you all that you need to know so that you can start enjoying wearing coloured contact lenses.

Choose the Right Contact Lenses

First, you need to make sure that you are choosing the right coloured contact lenses. Primarily, this will involve choosing the right prescription so that your vision will not suffer, so you need to know the base curve, diameter and type of lens.

How Long Can You Wear Them?

It is also important that you know how long you can wear coloured contact lenses as you will not want to take any risks. Contact lenses can be worn for different lengths of time depending on the lens type and it is generally advised that you should not wear them for more than 12 hours a day. As with regular contact lenses, you can buy daily contact lenses that you dispose of each day or monthly lenses that you take out and wear again (often these are only advised for 9 hours a day). There are also extended contact lenses that are safe to wear for long periods and even overnight.

Types of Coloured Contact Lenses

In addition to the above, you will also find that there are different types of coloured contact lenses to choose from. There are opaque coloured lenses that will change the colour of your eye by masking your natural colour or enhanced tinted lenses that intensify your natural colour. You can get all colours, so you have many options for coloured contact lenses to choose from whether you are looking for something subtle or a dramatic look for a Halloween party.

Taking Care of Your Eyes

As with regular contact lenses, it is important that you know how to take care of your eyes when wearing coloured contact lenses. In addition to wearing them for the recommended length of time, you should also wash your hands each time that you handle the lens and clean the lenses in a proper solution. If they are not daily disposable lenses, you should always keep them stored in an appropriate container.

Hopefully, the information in this post will prove to be useful and help you to wear coloured contact lenses with confidence. Whether you want to enhance your natural colour, try out something new or dress up for a party, coloured contact lenses can make an incredible difference to your appearance. It is important that you know how to choose the right coloured contact lenses and look after your eyes, though, and this post should help.