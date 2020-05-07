The Best Digital Marketing Technologies to Use for Your eCommerce Store

Digital technology is present in many forms to help you work more efficiently. When marketing and promoting your eCommerce store, technology can drast

Digital technology is present in many forms to help you work more efficiently. When marketing and promoting your eCommerce store, technology can drastically improve the quality of your marketing output, helping to generate more leads.

To branch out to more clients and consumers, here are 5 of the best digital marketing technologies that you can implement today.

Social Media Management

Social media platforms can be a great way to build your brand identity and reach out to new and existing customers. It can be used to enhance SEO ranking and thought leadership, and act as a direct channel for consumers to engage with your services. There are digital tools that you can use which will make your job easier, such as Hootsuite and Sprout Social. These tools can help you stay in control of your eCommerce’s social media marketing.

Paid Media

In order to target the right audience and use the right platform, paid media can ensure your messages reach the right demographic. To do this correctly, you will need to use the correct tools to keep track of your campaigns. To develop a competitive strategy, SpyFu can enable you to conduct PPC competitor research. Whether it’s to analyze a rival’s estimated monthly spend or the keywords they use to target audiences, having an insight into how competitors put their campaign strategy together can be highly useful.

SEO

The sole purpose of SEO (search engine optimization) is to become searchable and visible online. With Google changing their algorithms frequently, staying on top can be difficult. To run a successful eCommerce store, you will need to adapt your SEO to these changes to stay in the game. For continued SEO success, tools like Moz are recommended, which will provide excellent educational resources to help you curate the best SEO practices.

Email

Our email inboxes are full to the brim with businesses fighting for our attention. With so much competition, knowing how to stand out from the crowd can be challenging. Email marketing is a method that you cannot ignore, so ensuring you offer value to your consumers is crucial. When creating an email newsletter, you may want to look at some of the best company newsletter examples which can give you a better indication of what content you should include. Some of these templates can help you promote new products, reinforce strong relationships with customers, and help build a brand community.

Training

In an area that is constantly changing, it’s essential that you keep on top of the newest marketing platforms. For your eCommerce store to succeed, you need to be open to change and new ideas. There are numerous tools such as LinkedIn Learning which offer a wide variety of tutorial videos and professional courses to keep you up to speed with the latest trends and digital marketing technologies.

When promoting new products and services, it’s important that you use the correct digital marketing technologies. All the methods listed above can contribute to expanding your client and consumer base.