Tej Kohli Leads Fight against Corneal Blindness

UK-based investor Tej Kohli has led research into both artificial intelligence and into interests concerning the health of global citizens in impoverished nations. Through his foundation and his institute, he works diligently to invest time and money into these resources that will improve the world. One of this top goals is to find a cure for corneal blindness, which he hopes to do by 2035.

He is also very interested in artificial intelligence because he thinks the industry will be worth $150 trillion within a few years. Investing time and resources into artificial intelligence now is Kohli’s way of investing in a better tomorrow. He also uses his expertise to mentor the next generation of experts up and coming into technological fields.

Kohli is based in London, so the United Kingdom benefits greatly from his philanthropic efforts. He does also work internationally to improve the quality of life for people everywhere. In addition to his expertise in the technology sector, Kohli is working to create innovations in other industries as well.

Mentorship

Without Kohli’s leadership, several young entrepreneurs would not have gotten their start. Many of his mentees have gone on to create their own very successful business in different technological fields. His company, Kohli Ventures, leads his entrepreneur endeavors. Many people studying artificial intelligence and robotics have sought out Tej Kohli’s expertise and leadership.

Kohli uses his investments in artificial intelligence to directly affect the other causes he cares about in global health. Improving robotics and computer intelligence can directly correlate to improving global health and possibly curing corneal blindness. All of Kohli’s interests tie together with an overall goal of improving global matters. Whether Kohli is thinking big picture in terms of the entire world or thinking on a more micro level about how to accomplish a specific task, he has the vision to shape the world for years to come.

Philanthropy

If Kohli can lead efforts to cure blindness, he will consider himself to be successful in life. However, even without that accomplishment, his legacy is outstanding, as he has worked with humanitarian efforts across the world.

The bulk of his philanthropic efforts are geared towards curing corneal blindness, and he will stop at nothing to achieve his dreams. His foundation recently donated $14 million to his institute for corneal blindness. This money specifically will go a long way towards funding scientific research efforts into the disease.

His interest in corneal blindness is because of its effect on global health. The majority of people with visual impairments and blindness are living in some of the poorest countries in the world. Curing blindness will go a long way towards improving the overall health and well-being of impoverished regions.

Home Life

In addition to his professional pursuits, Kohli is married and a father of two teenagers. In his free time, he also enjoys ballroom dancing and is a car enthusiast. While he works and travels globally, he and his family are based out of London where his children attend school.