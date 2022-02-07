Start your own Fashion Line from Home

Welcome to the modern world, where there isn’t much you cannot achieve, working from home. That includes starting a fashion line. Of course, you will need to learn how to draw and sew first, but after that, you should be ready to go. Here are a few things you will need to do in order to start your own fashion line, be seen and recognized.

Think of a Name and a Logo

It may seem basic, but that is something you will need to think of and talk about with people around you, before you make a decision. A name is an important element for any company, but even more so when it comes to fashion. Of course, the most obvious is using your own name, especially if you want to become a great fashion designer. Then, you will still need to choose the font you will use. Create many variations and imagine different logos as well. Then, show them to people that your trust. If you know someone in the fashion industry or specialized in marketing, don’t miss out on the opportunity of getting their feedback.

Once that phase is complete, you can then prepare labels that will be placed on your clothes. It is the number one marketing tool you will have. If people see something you have created and they like it, they will look at the name and search for it on the internet. It is best to start with iron-on clothes labels. You can have a minimum quantity printed and affix them on the clothes, thanks to a simple and quick ironing manoeuvre.

Open a Website

Today, it is easier than ever to create a beautiful website. You simply have to choose a platform where you can create it and select a template that you like. You can even ask the AI that they use, in order to create one for you, simply by telling it what your business is about, and by downloading the logo of the company. It will then prepare the base of the website, and you can add or change whatever you want, afterwards. But what you cannot permit yourself, is to live without a website. Working from home, it will become your main location, where future customers will come looking for your latest collection. If they find your name on your clothes, do a search online and it produces nothing, then you will have lost a potential customer.

Open Social Media Accounts

Those that don’t usually proceed to a Google search, when looking for a person or a company, do so on social media. If you are not present on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, you are missing out on opportunities. You should also think about filming a fashion show featuring your clothes and place it online, on a YouTube account. It is where everyone goes to watch all kind of videos.

Once you feel 100% ready, then it is time to move to on to advertising. Start by paid posts on social media. It will enable you target individuals according to their age, sex, locations and many other characteristics that you will define yourself. Then, who knows? You might just be on your way to stardom!