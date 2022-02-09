Competition Is Rolling Out In The Market As Multi-Regulated Brokerage Admiral Markets Unfold A Rebranding

Since 2001 when it was established, Admiral Markets has become a reputable CFD and foreign exchange broker. It has experienced a wonderful journey as

Since 2001 when it was established, Admiral Markets has become a reputable CFD and foreign exchange broker. It has experienced a wonderful journey as a security broker that has seen it establish a presence in forty countries and is regulated by four regulation agencies. In addition to the contract for difference and foreign exchange, Admiral Markets also expands its business scope by providing index, energy, agriculture, metals, and bonds trading services to customers all over the world. So far, the company has 20 years of operating history and has a reputation for serving numerous customers worldwide.

One of the main reasons for Admiral Markets’s recent name change is to develop into a unified financial center that provides effective solutions for funds expenditure, management and investment. By achieving this goal, the company will be able to serve a larger audience around the world.

Unlike many other businesses, 2020 was a good year for Admirals as it saw them increase their market worth and revenue. In turn, in 2021, the company decided to change its name to Admirals. This strategic move was made after, aimed at expanding its core mission and marking the development of its brand. Additionally, Admirals’s rebranding coincided with its 20th-anniversary celebration, which marked a milestone for the years that they have been in business.

Rebranding is a strategic initiative that involves changing the company’s corporate image for various reasons. This marketing strategy involves giving an established brand a new name, design or logo. Rebranding distinguishes a brand from its market competitors, especially during instances of fierce competition.

In addition to fierce competition, the company may rebrand if they feel the need to connect with its customers. Although rebranding can be a risky practice, especially if customers do not prefer the new brand, it is usually good for business.

Reasons For The Rebranding

Admirals’s rebranding is a previously set goal that has been achieved to create a favorable environment for trading and provide consumers with efficient personal financial services. Other reasons supporting the rebranding include the firm’s aim to provide more solutions that place consumers in control of their investment and consumption patterns. This includes helping clients manage their funds to meet their financial needs and goals.

In addition, the company is an award-winning broker, seeking to introduce additional features to serve its large customer base. These new functions will provide customers with a safer and more reliable investment management method.

In addition to providing integrated solutions that simplify trading activities, the company also seeks to provide simplified personal financial services to more than 10 million users in the next ten years. They will achieve this goal by developing the company into a global financial center.

The Changes That Came With Rebranding

While the rebranding resulted in significant changes in the company, clients should be aware that Admirals will remain a disruptor of the fintech industry and continue employing its customer-based approach. The following are some expected changes, most of which are inspired by their clients;

Changes in the company logo-The new logo epitomize the company’s new and unique goals. In addition, it shows that the company does not only operate as a foreign exchange and CFD broker.

The mobile application will include changes in consumer habits to enable customers to manage their wallets and accounts seamlessly and in one place.

The company will integrate funds that are easily available to customers to capture the spirit of the times.

Finally, the company will provide more comprehensive services, making Admirals a one-stop-shop that provides numerous financial services.

Conclusion

Although their branding resulted in changes incorporated in how Admiral Markets operates, they will still retain their status as a reliable foreign exchange and Contract For Differences broker. While trading will still be at the core of its goals, Admirals will continue introducing new products and services to benefit all their clients.