Smart home technology you can add to you interior designs today

As times change and technology seems to move closer to what we used to see in futuristic movies, smart home tech is revolutionising how we live our live. While films like Bicentennial Man might have seemed like a far off concept when it came out in 1999, we really do have robots which can help us around the house right now.

While many will design their homes according to the latest interior design trends, like the rise of blue kitchens and green kitchens, more people are putting smart tech higher on their lists when redecorating. Here are some of the household robots and smart tech solutions people can integrate into their homes today.

Robotic vacuum cleaners

These little robots represent the saviour of all those who absolutely hate vacuuming their home. Robot vacuums can operate via a “self-drive” mode, moving randomly about a room and bumping into walls to map a space, coming to a rest when they’re satisfied they’ve covered the whole room.

Perhaps the most iconic robot vacuum cleaner is the Roomba, now recognised as a generic trademark, although there are now many different brands available on the market – which goes to show how far they’ve come.

Robotic lawnmowers

Getting outside and mowing the grass isn’t everyone’s idea of an ideal Sunday afternoon, taking up a good portion of your free time which could be spent enjoying your hobbies.

Enter, the robot lawnmower – all you need to do is set up the perimeter of your garden and push a few buttons, then it’s off cutting the grass for you. You can even set a schedule for your robot lawnmower, meaning it’ll remember to do it even if you’d normally forget.

Smart fridges

Not many people would have thought to integrate a computer into a fridge. But, now it’s been done, it’s opened up a world of possibilities. Rather than just keeping your food items cold, smart fridges connect to your WiFi to perform additional functions.

They can run diagnostics, let you know if they’ve been left open, and even order you essential items when it detects that you’re running low. Plus, it won’t be the one to drink the last of the milk and forget to buy more.

Instant hot water taps

The days of the humble kitchen kettle may be over, as instant hot water taps have become increasing popular over the years. No longer do people have to stand around waiting for the kettle to boil so they can make a cup of tea, giving you precious minutes of your day back.

While these hot water taps might not be for everyone and have a higher upfront cost, they can also save you counterspace since they integrate onto your kitchen taps, perfect for smaller kitchen spaces.

While these home gadgets might not be fully-fledged autonomous robot assistants, we’re starting to see emerging home tech which can add significant value to our lives.

Finding a balance between appealing design and practical home tech might just be the future of interior design, with more innovations in the coming years potentially adding even more possibilities.