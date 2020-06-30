Racegoers Still Possible For York Ebor Meeting

With horse racing in the UK now back in full swing bar the crowds, racecourses are beginning to look at when it may be possible to allow some paying c

With horse racing in the UK now back in full swing bar the crowds, racecourses are beginning to look at when it may be possible to allow some paying customers to attend. In August every year on the Knavesmire York Racecourse holds it’s biggest meeting with crowds most days exceeding 30 000 .

The 2020 Ebor Festival runs from Wednesday 19th August for 4 days culminating in the Skybet Ebor Handicap which is the richest Handicap race in Europe on Saturday 22nd August .

Earlier this week William Darby , Chief Executive of the racecourse revealed that he had still not given up hope of welcoming racegoers to the Festival and commented, ““The Ebor meeting is still some two months away and we’ve consciously not wanted to make any decisions now that we regret later on. Our wish is very much to have people on site; owners definitely, annual badge holders certainly, and people who have been coming to the Ebor for many, many years.”

York will stage it’s first meeting of the year behind closed doors on July 9th and has four further race days planned for the rest of the month. A change in Government policy will be required for any paying spectators to attend a racing fixture but Darby is happy to keep a close eye on the situation over the next few weeks and is keeping his options open.

The Ebor Handicap is always very competitive and this year looks to be no exception with bookmakers currently offering odds up to 10/1 on the ante-post favourite Hamish trained by William Haggas who has two previous wins at the track to his name.

Other big races during the Ebor Festival include the Group 1 Juddmonte Stakes on the opening day and the Nunthorpe Stakes on the Friday . The Yorkshire Oaks also a Group 1 event takes place fittingly on Ladies Day , Thursday 20th August and there will be many anxious Ladies in Yorkshire over the next few weeks wondering whether to splash out on that new dress for the races … or not.