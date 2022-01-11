Oils, gummies, or pills? CBD supplements and how to take them

By now, there isn’t anyone who hasn’t heard of the godsend that is CBD. Purportedly anxiety-relieving while being completely non-psychoactive (in other words, it won’t get you high), this incredible compound was adopted by many who find it improves their lives. The list of potential benefits is long, whether it be reducing PTSD symptoms or helping you sleep better,, so it’s clear why the compound has become so popular.

If you’re looking to get on the CBD bandwagon yourself, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with all the methods of consumption available, however — we’re really spoiled for choice! So what are the best ways to introduce the product into your life?

1. Oil

Perhaps the most common method of consumption is CBD oil. Simply place a couple of drops under your tongue, hold it in place for around 30 seconds, and then swallow. Not only is this a highly effective method for absorption, but CBD oil is also relatively easy to procure, discreet to use (no one is going to check under your tongue), and has long-lasting effects. It doesn’t require any additional equipment either, and allows you great flexibility and dosage control.

The main disadvantage, however, is the taste. CBD oil tastes very earthy, and some people can’t stand it. If you’re one of those, you should try grabbing some flavoured CBD oil instead — companies like TRIP made it into an art with delicious flavours such as orange blossom or wild mint. Yum.

2. Drinks

CBD beverages are a very simple concept: the compound is added to a drink, allowing you to reap the potential benefits of it while enjoying a deliciously refreshing beverage. You can find many different options, including soft drinks, teas, sparkling sodas and even powder you can add to water. While none other than the latter are discreet, they enable you to enjoy the CBD chill after around 20 minutes, which isn’t too bad. They are also engineered to taste nice.

The main advantage of this method, though, is the endless options. Use the CBD drink as a mixer with your favourite spirit, add fruits or make cocktails — the world is your oyster. Even better, you can treat these drinks as your saviour during this dry January, replacing alcohol altogether. With all that being said, it’s far harder to control your dosage with drinks than most other methods, so ensure you know the amount of CBD in your drink of choice and do not exceed a reasonable level.

3. Capsules

What should a person on the move do if they want to consume CBD? Well, other than CBD oil, another solution is the increasingly popular CBD capsules. These are pills like any other, making them easy to use on the go. They are usually slower to absorb than other methods, however, they contain an exact amount of CBD per capsule, allowing you to truly control the amount you want to consume. That does mean you lack flexibility though as CBD capsules are flavourless..

We particularly like this option because many CBD capsules are not pure, but rather mixed with other nutrients and vitamins, like B12, melatonin, and even caffeine. That said, another pesky additive that is commonly used is gelatin, which isn’t vegetarian, so if that’s important to you, make sure to check the ingredient list.

4. Gummies

If you’re anything like us, the thought of supplements immediately makes you think of one thing and one thing only: gummies. Like most children, you were forced to consume vitamins in this form during your formative years, and no one has ever complained about it. So it’s only natural that CBD gummies will be a favourite among many. And just like the capsules, many of them contain some great additions, like turmeric and spirulina or apple cider vinegar.

As it is another type of digested CBD, it takes longer than the sublingual (under the tongue) method to take effect and as you can probably tell, it lacks its flexibility when it comes to dosage. However, flavour-wise, there are many different options on the market. And seeing as they are designed to be delicious, you can rest assured that you won’t get the signature CBD taste coming out too strong. The only problem is that you might struggle to ensure you’re not having too many!