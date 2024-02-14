New Valentine’s Day Recipe Cooks Up a Storm by Celebs on TikTok

This year, 50% of Brits are staying in to celebrate Valentine’s Day, rather than going out for a romantic meal (30%), with 1 in 5 (20%) people in rela

This year, 50% of Brits are staying in to celebrate Valentine’s Day, rather than going out for a romantic meal (30%), with 1 in 5 (20%) people in relationships or dating saying that social media is influencing them to cook saucy dishes at home for their lovers, reveals new research by Gopuff, the instant grocery delivery company.

This includes a new “date-night-in” movement that has taken TikTok by storm with a #MeltYourHeartNachos dish that’s being shared by reality TV star Megan McKenna, and Love Island finalists Tasha and Andrew, who were quick to get in on the action just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The recipe, which is perfect for sharing, was created by prolific food influencer Fitwaffle, and consists of nachos with melted marshmallows and chocolate chips, with a strawberry salsa relish along with grated white chocolate garnish, and a mouth-watering cheesecake dip for couples (or friends) to get stuck into. A sweet and savoury treat!

This sweet sensation has already had over 3 million views and counting, and has also been dished up by TikTok influencers such as dishesbydaisy , Emily Jade, Sascha Driver , and comedian Christopher Savage.

If you’re looking for last-minute date night in ideas, here’s how to order and make the dish:

Melt Your Heart Nachos Ingredients:

200g salted tortilla chips

150g mini marshmallows

100g chocolate chips

Strawberry salsa:

3 large strawberries, diced

1 tsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

Cheesecake dip:

100g cream cheese, at room temperature

30g icing sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Optional extras:

Chocolate sauce for drizzling

White chocolate for grating

Icing sugar for dusting

Method:

Using a baking tray or dish – layer nachos with mini marshmallows and chocolate chips then put them in the oven to melt – 200C/ (180C fan) for 10–15 mins.

Then instead of sour cream, make a vanilla cheesecake dip with cream cheese, icing sugar and vanilla extract, just mix them together until smooth.

For the strawberry salsa dice fresh strawberries, put in a little bit of honey and a squeeze of lemon juice, just make sure you remove the pips. Mix it altogether, then add on top of your nachos or have it as a side dip.

Chop up/grate some white chocolate, as our “cheese” to sprinkle on top.

Finish with a drizzle of chocolate sauce and a dusting of icing sugar.

You can get all the ingredients delivered in minutes on the Gopuff app. Plus any other essentials like drinks, extra snacks or even a red rose to make your date night extra special.