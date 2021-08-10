Must-Have Cleaning Products For A Sparkling Home

A clean home is a healthy home, but don’t let the task of cleaning it overwhelm you. Divide your home and chores into various elements and tackle them

A clean home is a healthy home, but don’t let the task of cleaning it overwhelm you. Divide your home and chores into various elements and tackle them every few days. Below are some top tips, along with some essential tools and products, that will make your life easier so you’re able to achieve a sparkling home in a shorter amount of time.

Banish Odours from the Fridge

Housing both raw and cooked foods, it’s essential for the fridge to be kept clean and hygienic to reduce the risk of food poisoning. Maintain an odour-free fridge with Croc Odor XL. It neutralises and absorbs odours and prevents cross contamination of food flavours, protecting the taste of food. The gel contains natural seaweed extracts and is completely neutral and safe in a food environment.

Price: £3.00 Stockist: Amazon, B&M, Wilko, Robert Dyes, major grocery and DIY stores

Clean the Toilet

Bloo’s new Fragrance Switch keeps toilets fresh with 10 per cent more fragrance and provides two different scents between flushes to invigorate the senses by releasing a long-lasting fragrance in the bathroom. The rim blocks last up to 240 flushes and protect against limescale and dirt for a sparklingly clean and dirt-free toilet bowl.

Price: £2.5 Stockist: Amazon, Nisway, Wilko, Savers and major grocery

Tackle All Surfaces

Parozone Bleach Plus Stain Remover kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria around the home. It has been designed to remove tough stains and protect your home. This includes germs like Listeria, Salmonella, MRSA and E. coli. The bleach can also be used to disinfect sinks, put down drains and in your toilet bowl. Once diluted, it can even be used to mop the floors and clean worktop surfaces.

Price: £1.30 Stockist: Ocado, Savers, TJ Morris, Ocado

Get Your Outdoors Ready

Regardless of whether the sun is shining or the rain is pouring, it shouldn’t stop you from making the most of your garden with outdoor get-togethers, BBQs and garden parties. Spruce up your outdoors by using Jeyes Fluid Outdoor Cleaner & Disinfectant. This versatile cleaner tackles limescale and rust, and kills bacteria on pathways, patios, driveways, gardening tools, tables and chairs and even in your drains!

Jeyes recently launched a new and updated formula, with recyclable packaging to replace the original heritage tin, making the product easier to use, more versatile and kinder to the planet.

Price: £4.49 for 300ml Stockist: All major retailers & garden centres

Descale Your Household Appliances

Oust All Purpose Descaler is a great product that can help restore and refresh small household appliances to their best in just 10 minutes – removing up to 100 per cent of limescale. Oust can be used in your kettle, iron, showerhead, coffee machine, washing machine, dishwasher, pipes and more. Not only does the product restore affected items, but it also prolongs the life of appliances, saving a significant amount of money in the long run.

Price: £1.66 Stockist: Available in all large grocers and high-street retailers

Restore Clothes And Interiors

Did you know that every pair of jeans that are re-dyed instead of re-bought saves up to 20kg CO2 per pair – the equivalent of driving 71 miles in a petrol-fuelled car! Revive old and fading items with DYLON’s easy to use Machine Dye Pods. It’s the ideal product to refresh clothes and fabrics to make them look like new again. Simply pop a pod in your washing machine to use. Whether it’s jeans, old cushion covers or bed sheets, the dyes come in a range of 22 beautifully intense shades that provide permanent colour.

DYLON Dyes is launching its ‘Re-Dye Don’t Re-Buy’ initiative this Autumn/Winter to further the company’s mission to help the textile industry lower its carbon emissions.

Price: £7.25 Stockist: Amazon, large grocery stores and DIY stores

Protect Your Clothes

Use this opportunity to put away your winter wardrobe and refresh your summer and autumn clothes. Colour Catcher + Hygienic Cleanliness Laundry Sachet’s dual action protects clothes against colour run accidents and provides a thorough deep clean. Each box contains 10 sachets, which are made of 100 per cent natural fibres and are biodegradable. The surface of the sachets acts as a magnet and traps the dye and colours that bleed into the water during the wash so clothes of all colours can be popped into one load without worrying about any colour run accidents, saving you time and money. The stain-removing powder in the sachets delivers a deeper clean than using detergent alone.

Price: £5.00 Stockist: Waitrose & Amazon