Jobs that need advanced cybersecurity 

While everyone should be aware of issues around cybersecurity, there are some jobs that require a higher level of attention to keep data secure and to protect individuals.

This article will explore risks surrounding specific jobs and detail the actions that can be taken to mitigate cybersecurity threats.

Counsellors

Counsellors work with vulnerable individuals on a daily basis, most of whom will share private information that’s subject to strict confidentiality between client and professional. Therefore, therapists need to know that their patient records and supervision files are stored away securely on their computer or laptop.

Allowing any other individual to view these files could result in a breach of contract and leave the client even more vulnerable, as well as the counsellor’s job being put at risk. Counsellor’s insurance could offer protection should a data breach happen.

Accountants

Accountants regularly handle sensitive financial data and, like any other professional, should adhere to data protection rules. They can sometimes be a target for hackers, particularly if they work across large investment portfolios.

Managers working in this sector should be aware of cybersecurity threats and put into practice suitable technology security measures and means of storing information, such as protected cloud-based systems, to reduce the risks.

Lawyers

Regardless of the type of law that you practice, protecting your client’s information is vital. Steps should be taken to minimise the risk of breaches that could impact both the case and the client’s day-to-day life.

This is especially true with many employees continuing to work remotely, where they might not use the same level of privacy settings as they would in a regulated workplace environment. Workers should be trained on how to store data safely and stay on top of recommended security updates. They should also be wary of downloads, clinking unknown links and responding to suspicious phishing emails.

Small business owners

While it may be easy to think that, as a small business, you’re not at such a great risk, it can make you an easier target as you may not have the same levels of security as larger organisations.

If you run a small business, consider ways to protect your enterprise such as using different, strong passwords and two-factor authentication. You should also back up data securely, be mindful of leaving devices in public places and be extra-careful if logging onto to public systems.

Whilst it’s impossible to prevent all cyberattacks from occurring, being aware of the risks and putting provisions in place to minimise the damage caused by such events can help to keep your business and client data secure. If any attack does occur, it’s important to act quickly to reduce the impact.