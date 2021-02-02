It’s Not Just An Age Thing: 4 Reasons Why You Might Be Having Memory Trouble

Plenty of people pride themselves on having a good memory, while others sometimes joke about how terrible theirs is. Regardless of how good or bad you

Plenty of people pride themselves on having a good memory, while others sometimes joke about how terrible theirs is. Regardless of how good or bad your memory is, though, everyone is capable of struggling with it from time to time.

This is most commonly put down to age, with older individuals generally more likely to forget things than their younger counterparts. However, growing up isn’t solely responsible for memory trouble. In fact, it’s one of just many explanations for it.

If you find yourself more forgetful than usual right now, these four reasons could be to blame.

Poor Mental Wellbeing

Everyone has issues with their mental wellbeing from time to time. However, for some people, it’s not just a case of feeling a little down or having a random batch of nerves. Most days for them are hell due to issues like anxiety or depression, both of which can play havoc on your memory.

These disorders can manifest themselves in different ways, so while one person might really struggle with their memory, another may have little to no problems with it at all. Generally speaking, though, people with anxiety and depression have trouble concentrating and remembering things.

It’s understandable, given that this all happens in your brain. If a disorder affects you up here, it bounds to have repercussions on the rest of your mind.

Fortunately, you can remedy this by finding ways to improve your mental wellbeing and seeking professional help. Through counselling and/or medication, it should become easier to deal with such issues, which should then help with your memory problems.

Lack Of Sleep

Failing to get a good night’s sleep doesn’t merely leave you feeling tired the next day. It can have a wealth of negative impacts on both your physical and mental wellbeing, including an effect on your memory.

If you’re failing to get adequate sleep at night, there are plenty of things you can do. For instance, a relaxing nighttime routine away from your phone can do wonders for helping you drift off. You may also want to consider buying a new mattress, especially if you’ve had yours for a while now.

What’s best to buy will depend on your needs as a sleeper. However, if you like a mattress with medium firmness that can help with spinal alignment, you might want to consider the Emma mattress. It comes with three different layers that work in harmony together to create a comfortable sleeping experience. The memory foam layer is excellent for providing relief, while the comfort layer prevents overheating. As for the base layer, it’s there to give your body the firm support it needs.

If you’re interested in the Emma mattress, you can always try it for up to 200 days risk-free and see if your sleep – and memory – improves.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency

It can be confusing to know how much of each vitamin your body needs when there are so many out there. Unfortunately, they each serve an essential purpose, so becoming deficient in one could hinder you in some way. In the case of vitamin B12, it could lead to memory loss.

The good news is that this vitamin is present in foods like meat, seafood, and low-fat dairy products; stuff that many people consume. However, if you’re a vegan, you might struggle to find this vitamin naturally. What’s more, nutrient absorption typically slows down as people age, meaning it’s easier to become deficient the older you get.

Thankfully, you can get this vitamin through injections or supplements, so if your diet lacks B12, it’s not the end of the world. Just boost your levels up to where they should be, and most of the problems you were having – memory loss included – ought to resolve themselves.

Thyroid Issues

Your thyroid isn’t a part of your body you tend to think about unless your doctor tells you there’s something wrong with it. However, it plays an essential role in your regular functions, to the point that it can affect your memory if it stops working properly.

Such problems can crop up whether your thyroid is underactive or overactive. If it’s the former – a condition known as hypothyroidism – your body processes start to slow down. As a result, you can forget things because your brain isn’t functioning at its usual pace. If it’s the latter – hyperthyroidism – then your processes speed up, leading you to become confused and disorganised.

A doctor should be able to diagnose either of these problems easily enough, and then offer the necessary treatment for either hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. With any luck, these should return your body processes to a more regular speed, consequently improving your memory.

Realising you can’t remember things can be very distressing, especially if you’re accustomed to having a good memory. It’s important not to panic, though. Just consider if one of these issues is to blame and seek the necessary treatment. Hopefully, things will quickly return to normal. If not, it’s always worth speaking to a medical professional and asking for their help.