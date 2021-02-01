Top Tips for keeping your New Year’s Resolutions going while back at work

We are sure we can all relate to thinking of a New Year’s resolution that ultimately lasts no longer than a couple of weeks. It can be hard to introdu

We are sure we can all relate to thinking of a New Year’s resolution that ultimately lasts no longer than a couple of weeks. It can be hard to introduce something new into your schedule and squeezing it in in-between work or other commitments turns it into a burden. Follow these tips to help avoid that and keep your New Year’s resolution going while back at work.

Make it a Habit

Wouldn’t it be nice if your New Year’s resolution felt as subconscious as brushing your teeth or taking a shower… a part of your routine that you just, do. There are many ways you can turn your resolution into a habit and make it stick.

Start by staying consistent through setting time aside to achieve your goal and making it a daily thing. So you don’t lose interest, stick to a simple 30 minutes before or after work and you will soon make it a routine. However, it is important to remember to take it easy – things don’t change overnight, but if you stick with it, you’ll find your resolution becoming just another part of your daily routine.

Limit your Resolutions

While you may have numerous ideas for potential New Year’s resolutions, it’s best to stick with one and focus all your energy into that, rather than spreading yourself out over a few that are impossible to fit in all at once.

Taking on too much too soon can be daunting and stressful, especially when you add a busy work schedule into the mix. Rather, focusing on just the one and setting aside 30 minutes or so before or after work will be much more manageable and provide that sense of achievement to help spur you on further.

Get Support

A common reason for failing a New Year’s resolution is that you feel you can’t find the right work-life balance. However, whilst work might get overwhelming sometimes, you can receive support through your job to help tackle challenges both in and out of the office.

The EAP from LifeWorks offers 24/7 counselling, advice and wellbeing content to help you keep everything under control and achieve your goals. Support from LifeWorks extends beyond the workplace, motivating you towards personal as well as professional success, balancing your commitments and keeping you on track with that New Year’s resolution.

Get Colleagues Involved

It’s often the case that having someone there to help you stay motivated and accountable makes achieving your goals much easier. After all, you’re more likely to show up to a workout, for example, if you’ve agreed to meet someone there and do it together.

Try getting a work friend involved in your New Year’s Resolution as you’re more likely to be on the same time schedules and so have similar free time to achieve your goal together. It can be easy to lose interest when working on something alone, so having someone there to help motivate you will really help keep that resolution going.