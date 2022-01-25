Administrative entry restrictions imposed by government authorities in different countries worldwide apply to Portuguese citizens. With the Europea

With the European Union and Schengen Agreement in place, Portugal’s passport currently ranks 6th in the Henley Passport Index for travel freedom.

Depending on the country of destination, purpose of visit, and length of stay, Portuguese passport holders may be required to obtain a visa or other document.

Portugal and the United Kingdom’s immigration patterns have changed dramatically since the end of the Brexit transition period and the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. Freedom of movement between EU countries and the United Kingdom will end on December 31, 2020, as the most significant change.

Now the question arises—do Portuguese need a visa for UK?

Is there a UK visa for Portuguese Citizens?

No, after the termination of free movement, Portuguese citizens, as well as other EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens living in Portugal, do not require a visa to visit the UK for up to six months. Consequently, Portuguese nationals do not need a visa to visit the United Kingdom for tourism, short-term studies, limited business trips, or family visits.

Please be aware that Portuguese nationals can utilize the e-gates or request permission to enter the UK as a guest at the port. Tourists from Portugal are allowed to engage in these authorized activities in the United Kingdom:

Tourism and leisure

Volunteering

Private medical treatment

Transit

Business

Conversion of a civil partnership into a marriage

Short Term Study

Participation in an exchange program

Educational visit

In what situations do Portuguese citizens have to apply for a UK visa?

Portuguese people and other EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens (except Irish citizens) living in Portugal will need to apply for a visa if they intend to stay in the UK for more than six months to live, work, or study. Portuguese nationals and citizens of the EU, EEA, and Switzerland, except Irish nationals, will have to meet particular requirements for obtaining a valid visa before arriving in the United Kingdom.

UK visas for Portuguese citizens

There are a variety of visas available to citizens of Portugal, and which one you require will depend on the purpose of your visit and the length of your stay. The following are examples of common visas:

The Skilled Worker Visa: this visa is for people who have a work offer in the UK at the right skill level.

The Spouse Visa: this visa is intended for those who wish to join a British partner in the nation.

The Student Visa: this visa is for those who have been offered a place on a course in the United Kingdom.

The Fiancé Visa: this visa is intended for those who intend to marry their British partner in the United Kingdom.

The Temporary Workers Visa: this visa is for those who intend to work in the UK for a limited time, e.g., a seasonal worker.

These visas are used to work, study, and live with partners in the United Kingdom.

Various visa options are available for anyone looking to start a business in the UK, including the Startup Visa, Innovator Visa, and Investor Visa.

UK Visa requirements for Portuguese citizens

5 documents are necessary for a tourist visa/ETA to the United Kingdom.

Health Document: All international visitors to the UK must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result. The negative PCR test must be issued 72 hours before departure.

Vaccination Document: COVID-19 vaccination proof for visitors to the UK. The final dose of the vaccine must be administered at least 14 days before departure.

Passport: Original Portuguese passport or travel document with at least 6 months validity on the date of travel and at least 2 blank visa pages.

Travel itinerary: (travel reservation to and from Portugal in your name, not a ticket) The Embassy advises against booking hotel and flight tickets before your visa is approved. So don’t put your money, time, and effort at risk by purchasing actual tickets.

Evidence of Funds: Proof of sufficient funds for your stay in the UK and departure from the country

How long can Portuguese citizens stay in the UK?

As a visitor and with an ETA, Portuguese citizens can stay in the UK for 180 days. However, if a Portuguese citizen possesses a valid work, student, or family visa, they may stay in the UK for the duration of the visa.