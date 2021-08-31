Is John Cena’s Role in The Suicide Squad Going to Push the Actor Towards A-Lister Status?

John Cena is the latest in a long list of WWE stars who have tried to make it in Hollywood. Dwayne Johnson set the benchmark for others to follow, and

John Cena is the latest in a long list of WWE stars who have tried to make it in Hollywood. Dwayne Johnson set the benchmark for others to follow, and a few similar stars are now emerging. Cena could be the most likely to challenge Johnson at the top in the future, though, after some highly promising performances in recent times. His role as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad was particularly impressive, with some critics going as far as to say he was made to portray the character. It looks like his career will go from strength to strength now.

Cena Drew Praise From Critics

According to Men’s Health, Cena’s turn as Peacemaker in James Gunn’s supervillain offering is the actor’s greatest role to date. Not only that, but the magazine also added that Cena was made for the role and even claimed that he was the hottest wrestler-turned-actor around now. This is high praise indeed, but the 44-year-old is worthy of it. In the picture, he had just the right amount of menace and humour and portrayed an intriguing character that audiences will want to get to know more about.

The good news for Cena is that The Suicide Squad was successful and will go down as one of the stronger movies in the DC Extended Universe. The 2021 picture was a critical success, unlike Suicide Squad in 2016, which was panned by online publications. Gunn’s offering has a rating of 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, and many people are likely to want to watch it. It did underperform at the box office, but this could be down to it having been released on streaming platforms simultaneously.

Suicide Squad Franchise is Already Expanding

It’s already clear that viewers are keen on the eclectic array of characters in Gunn’s film, and there is a lot of potential for spinoff content. The franchise could be set to expand massively in the years ahead.

A highly anticipated Suicide Squad game is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is scheduled for a 2022 release. The title is from Rocksteady Studios, the geniuses behind the Batman: Arkham games. This new offering will be an instalment in that same series, but it will take it in a brand-new direction as players follow a fresh set of protagonists in Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. There is also a Suicide Squad slot game at 888casino, which is one of the top recommended slot sites in the UK in 2021.

Aside from games, the Suicide Squad universe is expanding in other areas. Cena’s Peacemaker series on HBO Max is one of the most thrilling things to look forward to on the streaming platform. If it is a success, there will likely be other content based on Suicide Squad characters.

Peacemaker Series Should Boost his Appeal

The Peacemaker series on HBO will give Cena an even greater chance to boost his acting credentials and help viewers worldwide realise that he’s not just being cast in roles for his action hero physique. There will be eight episodes, which are likely to each be one hour long. This will give the showrunners a great opportunity to write detailed plots involving the antihero and will allow Cena to become the character.

Taking up roles in television series has been hugely beneficial to several actors. For example, before his award-winning role in True Detective, Matthew McConaughey was considered an average actor in Hollywood. But after his incredible performance in that series, he went on to become one of the most highly regarded stars in the industry.

Cena’s turn as Peacemaker in the upcoming series is set to hit screens in 2022, and the series will also include Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, and Robert Patrick among others. Gunn is in charge of the writing, and it is exciting to think about the magic that the director may be able to create on the smaller screen. Up to now, many would say that Gunn’s career has been flawless.

Cena has the perfect opportunity to build on his role in The Suicide Squad. This was one of the actor’s finest roles to date, and he can win more fans over in his Peacemaker series on HBO. Over the next few years, Cena will likely go on to be considered hot property in Hollywood.