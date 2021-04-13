Hidden Problems in Old Homes

Whether you currently live in an old home or you are thinking about buying one, it is important to be aware of what the main problems that people tend

Whether you currently live in an old home or you are thinking about buying one, it is important to be aware of what the main problems that people tend to encounter with older properties are. While there are many perks to buying an older home and they have a certain charm, you will often find that they require greater care and there are more issues that crop up. Read on to find out more.

Roof Issues

Roof issues are common with older homes because they are likely to have deteriorated in quality over the years. This often results in leaks, so you need to look out for signs of leaking as well as inspect the roof a few times a year to look out for signs of damage.

Foundation & Structural Issues

Foundation and structural issues can cause a great deal of concern and you will want to know what to look out for to ensure any issues are dealt with swiftly before they become major issues. Doors that stick and cracks in the wall are telltale signs of structural damage and signs that action needs to be taken.

Asbestos

Asbestos can be found in buildings that were built or refurbished before the year 2000 and can lead to significant health issues. Mesothelioma (a malignant tumour caused by inhaling asbestos fibres) affects around 7 people a day in the UK, so you will want to look out for asbestos and get it taken care of immediately. In old homes, it is sometimes found in floor tiles, insulation, gutters and garage roofs.

Boiler Issues

The boiler acts as the beating heart of the home, but often people adopt a general feeling of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. The boiler should be serviced annually and any old boiler should be replaced with a more efficient one that could reduce your bills and help to prevent boiler issues.

Plumbing Problems

Leading on from this, plumbing issues can also be common in older homes particularly those that use lead pipework (this is usually found in homes built pre-1970s). New pipework can make a big difference and an investment that could be worthwhile.

Mould, Damp & Mildew

Older homes often have issues with mould, damp and mildew which stems from excess moisture and/or lack of ventilation. The key is to determine what is causing the issue, which you can do by examining the exterior of the home from the top down to look out for signs of damage.

It’s always important to be aware of what the common issues are with older properties and what can be done to prevent or fix these issues before they become major problems that can be costly.