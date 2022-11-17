Cost of living crisis: Recession fuels rise in addiction

During the cost of living crisis, addiction charities have seen an increase in demand. According to a charity, an increasing number of people are t

According to a charity, an increasing number of people are turning to alcohol and drugs to cope with the stress and anxiety of the cost of living crisis.

According to a YouGov poll commissioned by addiction charity The Forward Trust, addiction has sharply increased over the past eight months as the crisis has deepened.

The survey of 2,191 adults found that nearly a third (32%) had either relapsed into addiction or knew someone close to them who had.

According to 61% of respondents reporting addiction relapse, the cost of living crisis is the most significant trigger for anxiety, stress, and trauma.

The cost of living could lead to a ‘pandemic-sized’ mental health crisis.

The cost of living crisis could lead to a mental health problem of “pandemic proportions”, according to experts. A report published by the National Institute of Health warns that rising prices lead to increased anxiety, depression and suicide rates. The study found that people in Britain spend up to £1,500 per month on essentials like food, rent and bills – meaning many struggles to afford necessities such as heating and transport.

Experts say that the situation is likely to worsen over the coming months. People are already struggling financially because of Brexit uncertainty and the impact of inflation on household budgets. This, combined with the fact that many Britons feel left behind by globalisation, is increasing the risk of mental ill health.

According to the report, one in five people in England lives in fuel poverty, where households spend 20% or more of their income on energy costs. Families experiencing fuel poverty have risen by nearly half since 2010. There are now around 3 million households in London affected by fuel poverty.

In addition, one in three people in the UK is now considered to be either food insecure or vulnerable to hunger. One in ten children in the UK is growing up without enough nutritious food. Experts warn that the situation will deteriorate further due to the ongoing rise in food prices.

Meanwhile, the average amount owed on credit cards has reached a record high of £6,843. Over a third of British adults now owe money on their credit card bill, while another quarter carries debts of more than £10,000.

The research entitled ‘Mental Wellbeing and Cost of Living Crisis’ warns that the current economic conditions are putting pressure on families and communities across the country. It says the financial strain hurts mental wellbeing, particularly among the most vulnerable.

The report suggests that the government needs to take action to protect the nation against the effects of the cost of living crisis. It calls for measures to tackle the issue of fuel poverty, including providing free bus passes for low-income workers and ensuring that all homes have access to affordable heat.

The Cost of Living Crisis and Mental Health

Financial struggles are every day among people struggling with addiction. They experience high anxiety, worry about money, and don’t know how to handle it. These feelings can lead to depression and thoughts of suicide.

There is a connection between financial troubles and mental health issues. Many studies show that people experiencing financial difficulties are more likely to develop mental illness. This includes both major depressive disorder and substance use disorders.

A person in recovery needs to take care of themselves. If you’re struggling financially, focus on getting better, not just surviving. You’ll find yourself feeling much happier once you do.

Health and cost of living

The cost of living is fuelling anxiety among workers. A recent survey found that almost half of employees feel anxious about finances, while one-third worry about losing their job. In addition, nearly three-quarters of those surveyed felt stressed about the cost of living.

The cost of living is fuelling a crisis in dentistry. More than half of dental practices struggle to recruit enough staff because of the high costs of running a practice. And around 40 per cent of dental procedures are having difficulty recruiting dentists because of the high cost of living.

Cancer patients’ recovery is at risk because of the cost of living crisis. Around 80 per cent of cancer survivors report financial difficulties following treatment. This includes problems paying bills, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills, credit card repayments, car loans, childcare expenses, and even food shopping. These financial issues often lead to stress and depression, which can impact recovery.

Indirect Consequences for Mental Health

Financial difficulties are among the most common causes of mental illness. A study published in the journal Addiction found that people with economic issues are twice as likely to develop substance abuse problems than those without such challenges.

People who suffer from addiction often ignore their health, which can lead to physical and psychological complications. These include weight gain, heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, depression, anxiety and insomnia.

Recovery programs should offer support groups, counselling sessions and nutritional advice to help patients deal with the stressors of everyday life. They should also provide access to employment opportunities.

Cost of living crisis ‘will hit mental health of most vulnerable

A recent National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) survey found that one in five Americans suffers from some form of mental illness. Of those surveyed, nearly half reported having experienced financial difficulties due to mental illnesses. In addition, one in three respondents stated that they had been diagnosed with depression or another mood disorder within the previous 12 months.

The findings come amid growing concern among experts about how the current state of the economy could affect the mental health of millions of Americans. “We know that there’s a strong correlation between poverty and poor mental health,” says Dr David Brent, director of NAMI’s Research & Training Institute. “People struggling economically are much more likely to develop mental health problems.”

Research suggests that people who live in regions where the cost of living rises are more likely to suffer depression and anxiety. This is partly because many low-income individuals rely heavily on public assistance programs like food stamps and Medicaid, often subject to cuts during economic uncertainty.

But it’s not just the lack of money that causes mental distress; the constant worry over finances can lead to feelings of hopelessness, according to Dr Brent. “When we’re stressed about our finances, we don’t think clearly about what we need to do to improve our situation,” he explains. “That leads us to make decisions that aren’t necessarily in our best interest, such as overeating or drinking too much alcohol. We end up feeling worse about ourselves and our lives.”

Recovery doesn’t stop just because things are tough financially, either. Many who enter treatment for substance abuse issues face additional challenges once they complete rehab. For example, recovering addicts often struggle to pay rent or mortgage payments while still trying to rebuild their lives. And even though they’ve gotten clean, they may still face discrimination at work or in housing situations. These kinds of hardships can cause relapse rates to skyrocket.

Financial Problems and Mental Health

The link between financial stress and poor mental health is well established. There are many reasons people struggle financially — job loss, divorce, illness, death of a loved one, etc. But what happens when you’re struggling financially and don’t know how to cope?

A study published in 2018 found that those experiencing financial difficulties had poorer mental health outcomes than those without such issues. This included feelings of anxiety, depression, loneliness and low self-esteem.

People who didn’t seek help because they thought it wasn’t necessary were less likely to report having sought help once they did experience symptoms.

This suggests that there could be a gap between people knowing about the benefits of seeking professional support and actually doing so.

Doing Nothing Is Dangerous

According to addiction experts, financial anxiety and fear about the future can trigger addictive behaviour. Doing nothing is risky, especially for addicts. Addiction recovery is a change process, and doing nothing isn’t one of the solutions.

Recovering People Have Advantages

The term “recovery” has become synonymous with addiction treatment centres. But recovery doesn’t always mean sobriety; it can also refer to coping with life after addiction. Recovery isn’t just about getting clean—it’s about finding balance and happiness again. And there are advantages to being a recovering person.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, most people who enter drug abuse treatment programs do not succeed at long-term abstinence because they lack the skills needed to deal with stressful situations. Research suggests that those who successfully overcome substance use disorders tend to have certain personality traits. For example, they’re less likely to be impulsive and emotionally reactive and possess greater self-control.

In addition, some people find that they feel better once they’ve been sober for a while. They don’t necessarily want to stop drinking or taking drugs, but they realise they no longer need to drink or take drugs to function well. This realisation gives them a sense of freedom.

And finally, some people enjoy the feeling of having control over their lives again. After years of abusing substances, they crave stability and predictability. Having a job, relationships, and hobbies helps them regain self-confidence.

Financial Crisis and Cost of Living Problems Are Not New

The financial crisis and cost of living issues are not new. They’ve been around since the beginning of the United States. However, we’re seeing some similarities now.

Crisis or Challenge?

In times of trouble, people often ask themselves whether they’re facing a challenge or a crisis. There is a difference between the two. A crisis threatens your life, while a challenge is something you must overcome.

The question is, do you know the difference between the two? If you don’t, here’s a quick guide on how to tell the difference between a crisis and a challenge.

A Crisis Is Something You Can’t Control

When you face a crisis, you feel helpless because you can’t control what happens next. For example, if you suddenly lose your job, you’ll probably feel like you’ve been dealt a terrible hand. Your world could come crashing down around you. But if you can find another way to make money, you can still survive.

On the other hand, if you face a challenge, you can choose to accept it or reject it. When you meet a challenge, it doesn’t mean you won’t succeed; it just means you might fail. For instance, if you decide to start a business, you might fail, but you can always try again.

So, what does this mean for you? If you’re facing a crisis, you should focus on finding solutions. Don’t worry about what happened in the past. Instead, look ahead and figure out how you can fix things. On the other hand, if your situation feels like a challenge, you should focus on taking action.

The rising cost of living prompts key workers to switch sectors

According to a survey conducted by recruitment firm Adecco, more than a third of employees are considering changing careers to deal with the rising cost of living.

The research found that 33% of respondents had considered moving out of their current role because of the increased costs associated with living.

Essential workers are twice as likely as those without essential skills to look for a new role due to the increasing price of living, the study found.

Employees are looking for ways to reduce spending and improve their finances

Companies should offer flexible working arrangements to retain talent, the report suggests.

A quarter of employers surveyed say that they have offered such an arrangement to existing staff.

However, just over half of companies surveyed believe that it is essential to retain existing staff.

Pay pressure

According to a survey conducted by job site Indeed.com, more than half of workers said they would look elsewhere if employers do not improve pay offers, according to a study conducted by job site Indeed.com.

The research found that nearly three-quarters of respondents (72%) would consider moving jobs if offered a lower salary. This is up from just over half (56%) in 2016.

In addition, more than half (53%) of those surveyed said they had been asked about their salaries during recruitment, compared with 42% in 2016.

A quarter of respondents said they had seen their pay rise fall short of inflation in the previous 12 months.

This is even though there has been no significant change in average earnings growth over the same period.

The report suggests that employers are struggling to keep pace with rising costs.

Social care workers are facing the worst pay squeeze since records began, with the median hourly wage falling by 4.9%, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The cost-of-living crisis is seeing a massive increase in the need for mental health crisis support – charity warns 1 in 3 coming forward blame finances.

People are struggling financially and facing a cost-of-living crisis, leading them to seek help. A recent survey conducted by Mind found that one in three people feel stressed about money daily, while another study found that nearly half of Britons say they are living paycheque to paycheque. In addition, there has been an increase in people seeking help for anxiety and depression.

A report by charity Mind warned that people are increasingly turning to charities because they cannot afford to see their GP. The report revealed that over 70% of those who turn to charities do so because they cannot afford to go to their GP.

The figures come amid growing concern over rising levels of mental illness across Britain. A YouGov poll published earlier this month showed that almost half of British adults suffer from mental ill health – up from 43 per cent in 2005.

Meanwhile, research carried out by the Royal College of Psychiatrists found that the number of people referred to NHS mental health services increased by 15 per cent between 2009/10 and 2012/13.

Mind chief executive Paul Farmer said that the rise in demand for mental health services had led to a shortage of places in hospitals and clinics. He added that it was vital that people felt able to access appropriate treatment without worrying about financial barriers.