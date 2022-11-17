How To Embrace Maximalist Style

In the world of fashion, there are two major camps: minimalism and maximalism. Minimalists favour clean lines, neutral colours, and simple shapes. Maximalists, on the other hand, embrace embellishment, colour, and print.

If you’re thinking that maximalism is too much for you, think again! Here’s how to wear a maximalist style without looking like you’re trying too hard.

Pick A Statement Piece

When it comes to maximalist style, less is not more. In fact, more is more! The key to wearing maximalist style without looking overdone is to pick one statement piece and build your outfit around it. For example, if you’re wearing a printed dress, keep your jewellery and accessories simple. Or, if you’re sporting a colourful jacket, pair it with neutrals like black or white.

If you really want to make a statement with your statement piece, head to a women’s designer sale and treat yourself to an irresistibly unique item of clothing.

Choose Your Colours Carefully

When it comes to choosing colours for your maximalist outfit, more is definitely better! Bold, bright colours are crucial to achieving the maximalist look. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just throw any old colours together. The key to pulled-together maximalist style is to choose colours that complement each other. For example, if there’s a lot of pink in your outfit, consider complementing it with green or purple. Or if you’re wearing a lot of yellow, try pairing it with blue or orange.

Another thing to keep in mind when choosing colours for your maximalist outfit is balance. Too much of one colour can be overwhelming, so make sure to include a variety of colours in your outfits. And don’t forget about neutrals! A touch of black or white can help tone down an overly colourful outfit.

Incorporate Texture Into Your Look

In addition to colour, texture is also an important aspect of maximalist style. To incorporate texture into your look, try pairing different fabrics together. For example, you could wear a satin blouse with wool pants. Or you could pair a velvet dress with lace tights. The possibilities are endless! Just make sure that the different fabrics you’re pairing together complement each other and don’t clash.

Mix And Match Prints

One of the best things about maximalist style is that it allows you to be bold with your choices. So, don’t be afraid to mix and match prints! You can mix different prints within the same colour family for a cohesive look, or go for a contrasting mix like florals and stripes.

Layer Layer Layer

Another great thing about maximalist style is that it gives you the opportunity to play with texture and layering. Wearing multiple layers not only looks chic but also keeps you warm in colder weather. To avoid looking like a walking nightmare, stick to similar colours and prints when layering. For example, if you’re wearing a leopard print coat, pair it with a snake print scarf and leopard print boots.

Incorporate Unexpected Details

To really nail the maximalist aesthetic, pay attention to the details. Unexpected ruffles, embellishments, and even fabric choices can make all the difference. A great way to add an extra touch of interest to your outfit is by choosing unexpected footwear. A pair of brightly colored heels or bejewelled flats will elevate any look.

Accessorise!

Another easy way to add some maximalist flair to your look is by beefing up your accessories game. Statement jewellery, over-the-top hats, and bold sunglasses are all great ways to make a maximum impact. And don’t forget about shoes! Platforms, chunky heels, and knee-high boots are all great choices for a maximalist-approved outfit.

Think Outside the Box

When it comes to fashion, there are no rules—so don’t be afraid to think outside the box. If you want to wear a dress as a top or pair sneakers with a formal skirt, go for it! There’s no wrong way to do maximalism—it’s all about having fun with your clothing and expressing your personal style.

Final Style Notes

Maximalist style is all about making a statement. If you’re not used to standing out from the crowd, it can be daunting to try such an attention-grabbing aesthetic. However, by following these simple tips, you can easily rock the maximalist style without looking like you’re trying too hard. So go forth and be bold!