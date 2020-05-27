Bundesliga Players Putting Themselves in the Shop Window This Summer

The Bundesliga was the first of Europe’s major domestic football leagues to return to play and many teams have started as they finished, with the like

The Bundesliga was the first of Europe’s major domestic football leagues to return to play and many teams have started as they finished, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich shocking everyone with the level of fitness and general play they are displaying.

As fans of the continent’s other teams watch on enviously, which players would they dearly love to lure away from Germany? Here are five of the hottest properties in the land of German football.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

It speaks volumes about the fluidity with which players move around the world these days, that the number one attacking midfielder in the Bundesliga is English.

Despite the odd injury scare this season, the former Man City youth player has been on fire, competing both in the top scorer and top assist ratings. Virtually every big name in the game has him on their shopping list, and with good reason. Keep an eye on Oddschecker tipsters and pundits to find out where Sancho is heading next.

Erling Braut Håland (Borussia Dortmund)

If you’ve ever been subjected to listening to one of his interviews you’ll know this young Norwegian player (he was born in Leeds but chose against representing England) is something of a unique character, with a striking game to match.

What makes Håland special is what he brings to the team aside from goals, being an excellent playmaker and holder of the ball. He’s even pretty nifty in the air. Who wouldn’t want to buy him?

Robin Quaison (Mainz)

When you play in midfield as part of a team battling relegation, you really do set tongues wagging if you get your scoring tally into double figures.

Quaison has already smashed that target and will be hungry for more to see Mainz safe. Once that mission is complete there is no doubt there will be some bigger name suitors knocking at his door. He even has a Bundesliga goal of the month award under his belt!

Christopher Nkunku

Every 101 minutes that Christopher Nkunku spends on a football pitch he creates or scores a goal, meaning he is something of a sure bet in every game he features in.

His assists have played a large part in the meteoric rise of RB Leipzig and their star striker, Timo Werner.