8 Scary Health Conditions Your Dentist Can Spot Immediately

Having regular dental check-ups is a must if you want to maintain healthy teeth and a beautiful smile. But your mouth can also contain clues about you

Having regular dental check-ups is a must if you want to maintain healthy teeth and a beautiful smile. But your mouth can also contain clues about your overall health that can help your dentist pick up on health conditions or diseases.

So if you’ve been putting off your dental check-up, you might want to consider booking that appointment. Your dentist not only ensures your oral health is in check, but could also help you spot these eight scary health conditions.

1: Oral Cancer

You may not have noticed before, but every time you visit the dentist, they check your mouth for signs of oral cancer. They check the health of your gums, soft tissue, lips, tongue and cheeks, looking for any signs of oral cancer such as red and white lesions, sores, swellings or lumps. So having regular dental check-ups can help you catch oral cancer in its early stages.

2: Diabetes

Your dentist can detect signs of diabetes when performing an oral examination. Persistent gum disease, oral yeast infections, loose teeth or eroded enamel are all dental health problems that diabetics are more likely to encounter.

If your dentist notices either of these conditions, they’ll explore the cause of these health issues, and if they suspect that you have diabetes, they’ll recommend that you see a Doctor.

3: Heart Disease

Gum disease and inflammation can cause you to be more at risk of heart disease, as the bacteria from your gums can travel to your heart and cause problems. If bacteria form a build-up in your arteries, this can also interfere with blood flow to the heart. So if your dentist detects gum disease that has gone untreated for a long time, they may suggest you get checked for heart problems.

4: Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens your bones, and while it won’t affect your teeth, it can cause receding gums or tooth loss. Your dentist may also pick up on a loss of bone density if they take an x-ray of your teeth and jawbone. If they notice signs of osteoporosis, they’ll refer you to a physician.

5: HIV 5: HIV

HIV can cause oral health problems that your dentist will be able to recognise as symptoms. For example, oral thrush, sores in the mouth, dry mouth, gum disease and warts can all indicate that a person has contracted HIV or AIDS.

Those with HIV or AIDS are more prone to oral health problems because the disease attacks the immune system, making it harder to fight off infections.

6: Celiac Disease

Celiac is an autoimmune disease that affects 1 in 100 people. It’s triggered by gluten and attacks your small intestine, damaging the lining and preventing you from absorbing nutrients.

While the disease primarily attacks your small intestine, symptoms of celiac disease can manifest themselves in your mouth. For example, your dentist may identify delayed dental development, mouth ulcers, or thin enamel as signs of celiac disease.

7: Anaemia

Anaemia is a condition characterised by a lack of sufficient red blood cells. Without enough red blood cells, your body’s tissues don’t receive enough oxygen and this can cause serious problems such as severe fatigue and heart issues. Anaemia can even be fatal.

Your dentist can identify anaemia during an oral examination. A sore, swollen or red tongue can indicate this health condition, as well as a lack of colour in your gums.

8: Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease can cause a build-up of toxins in your body. This build-up can then cause other symptoms, including ones that manifest in the mouth. Your breath, in particular, can be a tell-tale sign of kidney disease if it smells like urine or has a sweet odour. If your mouth is unusually dry, this can also be a symptom of kidney trouble.

If you’re looking for a friendly, accredited dental practice in London, Blue Light Dental & Aesthetic Clinic offers a range of dental treatments from check-ups to cosmetic procedures. Their highly qualified and experienced dentists can help you keep your dental health in check, and will look out for signs and symptoms of underlying health conditions.