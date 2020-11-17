3 Great Degrees to Have in a Post-COVID Economy

While it may seem like it’s all doom and gloom from a distance, there is still a sliver of hope for the world post-COVID. While it’s very likely that

While it may seem like it’s all doom and gloom from a distance, there is still a sliver of hope for the world post-COVID. While it’s very likely that there will be a long recovery and recession following the crisis, there will be a lot of demand for the industries that will emerge out of it. There will also be a lot of people looking for solutions and businesses that will need to hire people they never felt the need to hire before. This is why you need to arm yourself with the right qualifications for the job market of the future. Here are some great degrees to have in a post-COVID economy.

Business Administration

Demand for people with a business administration degree is set to explode in the future as more will want to be able to deal with things such as supply chain management, for instance. Others will want to have managers that will be better equipped to manage a remote workforce.

The good news is that getting one of these degrees is now easier than ever. You have services like Train Smart Australia that will allow you to get a Diploma of Business Administration online in as little as 12 months. A Diploma of Business Administration will open the door to many managerial oppositions and is the perfect way to get your foot in the corporate world. Their program has rolling enrolment, and you can go at your own cadence, whether you want to condense your studies to finish faster or you have a job and want to keep the workload manageable.

Public Health

Public health is another sector that will be booming over the next few years. People will be needed at every level, whether it’s research, advocacy, or on the ground close to communities. The field is also a very interesting one to enter at the moment and it allows you to make a real difference. You’ll have the chance to affect the faith of groups, communities, and even whole societies. This is also a great field if you wanted to be involved with charity in any way.

Psychology

One of the saddest parts about the pandemic is the toll it’s going to have on people’s mental health. And we can expect the need for mental services to continue to rise well after this pandemic.

This also means, however, that there will be a great need for psychology majors in the future. They will not only be needed in a clinic setting, but at the corporate level as well. We can see more companies trying to focus on employee wellness and have someone with a psychology background as part of their team. This is another great field if you want to make a real impact on the people who are affected the most.

These degrees are all great options if you want to find openings in what we can expect will be a very tough work marketplace in the years to come. Make sure that you consider all of these choices and see where you could be of service.