Why You Should Install GPS Trackers To Your Agricultural Equipment

Agricultural equipment and plant machinery are often high value, making them high theft risks. Of course, it is also likely that thieves have pretty unrestricted access to machinery when it is left on land or farm property, giving thieves time and opportunity to steal them. Farms and heavy equipment plants can be in remote areas and often have machinery not in use. It only takes a few minutes for a thief to steal tractors, dumpers and diggers, and they can often be far away before the theft is noticed. It is also a grave concern that as little as 5% of machinery is recovered after theft, meaning once it’s gone, it’s likely to stay gone.

That is until GPS trackers became a thing!

It’s clear why plant and machinery equipment is so vulnerable to theft, but what can be done to help farmers protect their agricultural equipment and vehicles? Trackershop are one company that assist farmers and heavy equipment owners protect their valuable equipment with their nationwide delivery and installation services for immobilises and tracking equipment, and they would undoubtedly advise seeking expert help to protect your machinery.

GPS Trackers for agricultural machinery

GPS plant tracking systems can be fitted to all 12/24 volt plant machinery. They offer 24/7 monitoring to protect equipment from mini diggers, excavators, tractors and even your combine. A dedicated secure plant mapping panel will give you a link to all of your protected machinery, so you can quickly identify where each piece of equipment is at any given time. Full day and night monitoring by Thatcham approved tracking enables the service provider to quickly identify when a vehicle is stolen and monitor its locations in live time.

Trackers help police recover stolen farm machinery as they provide location information to guide police to the equipment, enabling recovery in as little as a few minutes. Of course, the sooner a vehicle is located, the less damage there will likely be and the sooner you can get it back and use it again.

GPS Trackers can do more than offer protection

They offer agricultural asset tracking through GPS technology which can assist with farm and land management, helping to identify better use of equipment through optimising usage and routes. In the same way, fleet managers benefit from GPS tracking and using fleet management applications, these benefits can assist with farm data, pest management and vehicle usage for farm managers and contractors to enhance the efficiency of vehicles working in the field.

Peace of mind, protection and potentially lower insurance costs

When vital equipment goes missing forever, it can be costly and time-consuming to find replacements. Reducing the opportunities for theft can be an inconvenience, as you can’t always bring your equipment back to a safe base or lock it away, so protecting it with a vehicle tracker is the next best thing. GPS trackers require a subscription or credits to a GPS monitoring service, giving you the peace of mind that while you can not watch your equipment or machinery, it is still protected. Insurers recognise that GPS trackers not only help them recover stolen equipment more speedily, but they also are a deterrent, meaning they are likely to deter many thieves from even attempting theft

When it comes to agricultural machinery, prevention is always better than cure. If you can stop it from being stolen, you won’t have the inconvenience of downtime. You won’t have to worry about work on the farm being halted at a critical time or lengthy investigations and insurance negotiations.