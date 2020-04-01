What Makes An Image Perfect For Canvas Printing

For those that love to take photos, displaying our artwork is the best way of sharing them, but when printing them, it is important to consider the wa

For those that love to take photos, displaying our artwork is the best way of sharing them, but when printing them, it is important to consider the way you will be displaying them. Printing an image onto a canvas is no different. In this article, we will be looking into what makes the perfect image when showcasing it on a custom canvas.

Good Resolution

When printing an image onto a canvas, you need to make sure that the resolution is outstanding. If the resolution is not right then the canvas will look blurry. Therefore, any images that you take will need to be in the highest resolution possible before printing. This will, therefore, guarantee that the image will look the way you want it to regardless of the type of canvas that you decide upon. In addition, the quality will also make sure that the image does not become distorted when it is placed on the frame.

The Right Image Format

In addition to the quality, it is important to make sure that your image is taken in the right format. This is because of the effects of lossy and lossless compression. When you convert an image to a Jpeg, for example, you are likely to lose a vast majority of its quality. However, by shooting your image in raw and sending it to a cheap canvas prints UK company, they can resize the image without there being any loss of quality. This will, therefore, enable them to deliver a canvas of any size with the best quality image.

The Right Location

If you have a wrapped canvas in mind it is important to ensure you have the location right. This is because some of the images will be wrapped around the edges. If the location is not picked correctly, this could then lead to the image becoming distorted. Therefore, a landscape such as a river or a rolling hillside will lend itself well to a wrapped edge canvas. Alternatively, you want the picture to fit with the colour theme of the room, therefore choosing the location with a colour theme in mind will help to tie the room together.

Consider Framing Or Wrapping

If you are looking to frame the canvas you must consider the composition. This is because incorrect framing can lead to people’s faces being cut off. The same is to e said if you are looking to wrap the edges of the canvas as this could lead to faces or objects being distorted. It is important to look at online previews were possible to make sure that your image fits perfectly with the finish that you wish to use. This will then help you to ensure the process of designing your own canvas is a success.

Whether you are looking to purchase a canvas as a gift or you are looking to add one to your living room, there are countless possibilities for you to display your images in the best possible light.