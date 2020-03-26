Innovative Ways To Entertain Yourself From Home

Thanks to the outbreak of Coronavirus, also called COVID-19, many individuals and families are being advised by the government to stay at home. For

For many individuals, this may be a dream come true, with the chance to work from home, chill out in their pyjamas, and generally relax.

However, once the novelty of being ordered to stay at home wears off, you may find yourself struggling to deal with the mental challenges that social isolation can bring.

It’s easy to get demotivated when you’re stuck at home, meaning that you could find yourself doing much less than usual and becoming disinterested in enjoying the pastimes which, previously, had lifted your mood.

For anyone who is finding it tough to adjust, here’s a selection of creative ways you can keep yourself entertained during social distancing.

Play Online Casino Games

Having to cancel events you’ve been looking forward to for ages can be depressing, so cheer yourself up by visiting an online casino and making yourself feel like you’re treating yourself to an exciting night out, from the comfort of your home. Sometimes, it can be hard to find safe online spaces to play casino games, which is why The Best Casinos have put together a list of legitimate sites that UK players can enjoy. These sites are not on Gamstop, so if you have been cut off by the platform, then you can still play. Consider dressing up, even though you’re not going out, and even mixing yourself a drink. You’ll be able to easily create a special occasion in your own home.

Write A Book

In many cases, the most significant barrier to writing success for aspiring novelists is a lack of time and motivation. Being stuck indoors, without the ability to go out and do the things you usually do, offers you the opportunity to, finally, get your words written down. It’s still easy to get distracted, so if you want to write a book during social distancing, you should set yourself rough deadlines and try your best to stick to them. Being organised will help you to achieve your goals and have fun at the same time.

Dress Up Your Pet

The love and support of your pet will help you to get through these trying times. If you own a cat, dog, miniature horse, rabbit, or even a lizard, you should spend as much time as possible cuddling them and enjoying their company during this tough experience. Another way to spend time with them, and unleash your inner fashionista, is to dress them up. Some pets are uncomfortable with this, but if your pet enjoys the attention and isn’t restricted by their costumes, then you should consider creating unique outfits for them. You can share cute photos of your pet posing in their new clothes with your loved ones, to raise their spirits as well as your own.

Cook Adventurous New Cuisine

As it becomes harder to eat out at your favourite restaurants, and many consumers are being forced to consider economising, there has never been a better time to learn to cook. Complete novices can find easy recipes and tutorials online, or dig out that cookbook you were gifted years ago but never actually opened. If you can already cook, but want to take advantage of the time you now have at home to improve your skills, then check out more information about the range of less common cuisine out there to enhance your skillset and palate.

Start A Blog

If you’ve got a passion that you’re unable to share with your friends because of COVID-19, then you can share it with the wider world instead by creating a blog. Present your thoughts, opinions, and ideas through your new blog. Even if your blog isn’t an overnight hit, it will be a chance for you to continue engaging with your passions during this challenging time and create content that will improve the moods of your readers.

Practice A New Skill

Fitting learning into your hectic, adult schedule can be a challenge. Now that you’ve been forced to stay indoors and reduce your participation in activities, you have the opportunity to gain new skills. Whether it’s trying to play a musical instrument, speak a foreign language or twist yourself into daring yoga poses, there are many different skills you can learn over the internet. With just basic equipment, or in many cases, none at all, you can earn yourself a new skill and keep yourself occupied during your period of isolation.

Give Yourself A Makeover

It’s easy to let your appearance slide when you’re stuck inside with nowhere to go and no one to meet. However, changing your appearance, even slightly, can have a significant, positive affect on your mental wellbeing. As such, you should consider giving yourself a makeover every few days. This doesn’t have to be anything drastic: it could be as simple as painting your nails, styling your hair differently or testing out new eye makeup looks. You’ll feel much better mentally and physically because focusing on your looks necessitates taking greater care over your personal hygiene, which can slip when you’re not going out regularly.

Watch A Livestream From Your Favourite Musician

Since social distancing policies came into force around the world, many musicians have had to postpone or cancel their gigs. As part of their effort to keep morale up, many are live streaming performances from their homes. If you want to cheer yourself up and enjoy some live music from the comfort of your house, then watching a Livestream session from your favourite performer, or one you’ve always wanted to check out could help.

Join A New Social Media Platform

While you’re stuck indoors, you can socialise online by using social media. There are a variety of up-and-coming social media platforms that will allow you to engage with new people and unleash your creativity. For example, you could try joining TikTok and posting funny videos. Alternatively, you could engage with live gameplay videos on Caffeine. Whatever platform you decide to use and however you choose to use it, you can test its limits and really make the most of your time at home.