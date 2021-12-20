What is ecommerce? – An Overview of the World Wide Web’s Biggest Industry

The worldwide web is home to one of the most popular industries in the world, eCommerce. E-commerce is defined as online retailing conducted through a

The worldwide web is home to one of the most popular industries in the world, eCommerce. E-commerce is defined as online retailing conducted through a website and can be broken down into 4 different types: B2B, B2C, C2C, and C2B. In today’s digital age, eCommerce has quickly become an important industry that provides customers with an easy way to shop for almost anything they want.

What is eCommerce?

Ecommerce is defined as online retailing conducted through a website. E-commerce can be broken down into 4 different types: B2B, B2C, C2C, and C2B.

B2B stands for Business to Business. This type of eCommerce is where businesses sell products to another business. For example, an online shoe store selling to another company’s retail store.

B2C stands for Business to Consumer. This type of eCommerce is where businesses sell products directly to the consumer. For example, an online shoe store selling directly to the customer instead of through another company’s store.

C2C stands for Consumer to Consumer. This type of eCommerce is where individual consumers buy and sell items amongst themselves without any middleman or mediator.

C2B stands for Consumer to Business. This type of eCommerce is when individual consumers purchase goods from a business without the need for the buyer to visit the seller’s physical location

Types of ecommerce

B2B is the business to business form of eCommerce, which usually takes place via an online marketplace. B2C stands for business to customer eCommerce, which is the most popular type of eCommerce because companies are able to sell their products to end customers. C2C stands for customer to customer eCommerce, which is typically seen in social media sites like Facebook Marketplace. Lastly, C2B is the commercial form of ecommerce that occurs when a company sells their goods and services to other businesses and organizations and it can be considered as ‘trade’ or ‘wholesale’ ecommerce.

History of eCommerce

The history of eCommerce can be traced back to 1994 when Yahoo! was founded. It was that same year that the US National Science Foundation created the world’s first web browser. From then on, the popularity of e-commerce began to grow exponentially. The Yahoo! Shopping website opened in 1995 and eBay started in 1995.

As the popularity of the internet continued to grow, so did e-commerce. It wasn’t until 1999 when Amazon.com went live that people really started taking notice of it’s potential for growth. To date, Amazon has sold more than 100 billion products worldwide.

Ecommerce is now an integral part of many industries around the globe including fashion, music, automobile manufacturing, and food production. It is also believed that by 2020 there will be almost 350 million eCommerce shoppers in North America alone!

The future of ecommerce.

Ecommerce is an exciting industry with a lot of potential for growth. New research suggests that by 2020, e-commerce will make up 10% of all retail sales. The trend is quickly expanding to new markets as well, with China projected to have the most ecommerce shoppers by 2020.

The future of ecommerce is bright and full of opportunity for those who are willing to take the leap. If you are interested in starting an online business or getting involved in some other way, here are 4 reasons why you should consider investing in the ecommerce industry:

-There are countless amounts of different products to offer

-Ecommerce is one of the fastest growing industries

-Digital marketing has made it easier than ever to raise your brand’s awareness

-You can really reach a global audience