Top Upcoming UK Pet Events in 2024 You Can’t Miss!

Are you a pet enthusiast looking for the perfect events to celebrate your furry, feathered, or scaly friends in 2024? From thrilling competitions to d

Are you a pet enthusiast looking for the perfect events to celebrate your furry, feathered, or scaly friends in 2024? From thrilling competitions to delightful festivals, the UK offers a plethora of pet events that will entertain and engage you and your beloved companions.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to the top upcoming UK pet events in 2024 that you can’t miss!

1. Crufts 2024

Date: March 7-10, 2024

Location: NEC Birmingham, Birmingham

Crufts is the world’s largest dog show, attracting dog lovers from all over the globe. This prestigious event showcases the finest pedigree dogs competing in various categories, from agility to obedience.

Highlights : Main Arena Shows : Watch the best of the best compete in agility, flyball, and obedience competitions. Discover Dogs : Meet over 200 dog breeds and learn about their characteristics and care. Shopping : Explore hundreds of stalls offering everything from dog food to accessories. Rescue Dog Agility : Cheer on rescue dogs showcasing their newfound agility skills.



Crufts is a must-visit for any dog lover. With its rich history and diverse activities, it celebrates all things canine.

2. National Pet Show 2024

Date: May 4-5, 2024

Location: ExCeL London, London

The National Pet Show is a family-friendly event featuring a variety of pets, including dogs, cats, rabbits, reptiles, and more. It’s an excellent opportunity for pet owners and enthusiasts to learn, shop, and have fun.

Highlights : Pet Talks : Attend informative talks by pet experts on care, behaviour, and training. Animal Displays : Enjoy live demonstrations and displays, including dog agility and bird shows. Kids’ Zone : Engage children with interactive activities and educational workshops. Pet Adoption : Meet rescue organisations and learn about pet adoption opportunities.



This event is perfect for families and pet lovers of all ages, offering a blend of education and entertainment.

3. DogFest 2024

Date: Various dates throughout the summer

Locations: Knebworth House, Hertfordshire; Tatton Park, Cheshire; Ashton Court, Bristol

DogFest is a festival dedicated entirely to dogs and their owners. It’s a day of fun activities and bonding in beautiful outdoor locations.

Highlights : Have-a-Go Activities : Let your dog try out activities like agility, flyball, and obedience. Main Stage Performances : Watch exciting dog displays and expert talks. Shopping Village : Browse a range of stalls offering dog products and services. Dog Walks : Join in on the Big Dog Walk through picturesque parklands.



DogFest is an unmissable event for dog owners looking to enjoy a fun-filled day with their pets.

4. LondonCats International Show 2024

Date: June 15-16, 2024

Location: Hilton London Gatwick Airport, London

The LondonCats International Show is a premier cat show featuring various cat breeds competing for top honours.

Highlights : Cat Competitions : Watch cats compete in Best in Show and Agility categories. Meet the Breeds : Learn about different cat breeds from experienced breeders. Shopping : Find unique cat products and accessories. Cat Agility : Enjoy watching cats navigate agility courses.



Cat lovers will find this event fascinating, focusing on feline beauty and agility.

5. The Great British Dog Walk 2024

Date: Various dates throughout spring and summer

Locations: Various locations across the UK

The Great British Dog Walk is a series of charity walks organised by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. These walks are held in scenic locations and are a great way to support a worthy cause while enjoying a day out with your dog.

Highlights : Scenic Routes : Walk through beautiful countryside and historic sites. Fundraising : Support the training of hearing dogs for deaf people. Family-Friendly : Suitable for all ages and abilities. Dog-Friendly Activities : Enjoy additional activities and stalls at the walk venues.



Join a walk near you and contribute to a fantastic cause while enjoying the great outdoors with your dog.

6. Paws in the Park 2024

Date: September 21-22, 2024

Location: Kent Showground, Detling

Paws in the Park is the largest outdoor dog event in the UK, offering various activities and competitions for dogs and their owners.

Highlights : Dog Competitions : Enter your dog in events like agility, flyball, and gundog scurries. Have-a-Go Activities : Let your dog try new activities like dock diving and canicross. Shopping : Explore a variety of stalls offering dog-related products. Camping : Stay overnight and enjoy the full weekend experience.



This event is perfect for active dogs and their owners who love participating in various activities.

7. Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) 2024

Date: June 24-30, 2024

Location: Nationwide

Rabbit Awareness Week is an annual campaign to improve rabbits’ welfare in the UK. It’s a week dedicated to educating rabbit owners and promoting better care standards.

Highlights : Educational Events : Attend workshops and seminars on rabbit care. Health Checks : Get your rabbit a free health check at participating veterinary practices. Community Engagement : Join local events and activities to connect with other rabbit owners. Promotions : Take advantage of special offers on rabbit products.



RAW is a vital initiative for rabbit owners, offering valuable information and resources to ensure their pets’ well-being.

8. The London Pet Show 2024

Date: October 5-6, 2024

Location: Olympia London, London

The London Pet Show is a diverse event showcasing many pets, from dogs and cats to small mammals, reptiles, and exotic animals.

Highlights : Live Shows : Enjoy live demonstrations and shows featuring different animals. Expert Talks : Learn pet care, training, and health from experts. Interactive Zones : Participate in hands-on activities and meet a variety of animals. Shopping : Discover new products and services for all types of pets.



This event is ideal for pet lovers who want to explore and learn about various animals in one place.

9. The Pet Expo 2024

Date: November 16-17, 2024

Location: Manchester Central, Manchester

The Pet Expo is a comprehensive event covering all aspects of pet ownership. It is a fantastic opportunity to learn, shop, and have fun with your pets.

Highlights : Educational Seminars : Attend seminars on pet nutrition, training, and health. Pet Competitions : Enter your pet in fun competitions and shows. Interactive Exhibits : Engage with interactive exhibits and activities. Adoption Zone : Meet rescue pets and learn about adoption opportunities.



The Pet Expo is a great way to end the year, offering pet owners information and entertainment.

Wrapping Up

The UK is brimming with exciting pet events in 2024, offering something for every pet enthusiast. Whether you’re a dog lover, cat fancier, or small animal aficionado, there’s an event for you. Mark your calendars, gather your furry friends, and get ready for a year of unforgettable pet experiences!