The Subscription Services You Shouldn’t Be Without When You’re Stuck At Home

It’s amazing how easily people can get bored, given how much stuff there is out there designed for entertainment. Of course, it’s understandable why you might have run out of things to do after spending an entire year in a pandemic.

With so many locations still closed, there’s not much else to do outside of whatever’s available at home. Obviously, that constitutes quite a few things, but you may feel like you’ve seen and done it all by this point. If that’s the case, maybe there’s a subscription service out there that can help you.

Whether you want something to pass the time, or you just need a pickmeup to get you through the next few months, there are tons of incredible subscriptions out there. These are the best ones to go for.

TV And Movies

If you already have a Netflix subscription, the chances are that you feel like you’ve already seen everything the service has to offer, at least in terms of what interests you. You might think the same if you have a subscription to Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, or another streaming service instead.

However, did you consider that each of these providers tends to have a different selection of TV shows and movies available? While there are some repeats across the various platforms, there’s also a lot of content that’s shown exclusively on each service. That’s without even mentioning the stuff that’s created purposely for Netflix, Disney Plus, etc., and will only ever be available in these places.

So, just because you’ve watched everything worthwhile that one provider has to offer, that doesn’t mean there’s no more films or TV series that you can enjoy. It might be worth pausing your Netflix subscription and reliving some childhood classics on Disney Plus. Or, you might want to give that a miss for the next month and instead see what the Amazon Prime originals are like. There’s enough here to keep you entertained through the pandemic and beyond.

Books

Reading has always been great for allowing people to escape into worlds so much better (or worse) than the one around us. As it requires more concentration than watching a TV show or movie, a book can actually be an excellent remedy if you’re struggling with the current situation. Don’t worry if you’ve read everything you own, though.

For those needing a new page-turner to pass the time, there are subscription services that will keep your library well-stocked. Offering compelling picks from your genre of choice, these can really help you take yourself out of your current struggles after a long day.

For those who also enjoy an alcoholic beverage with their reading, something like Books + Beer might be right up your alley. You get a book and two bottles/cans of beer every month to keep you entertained, with the experience always unique thanks to the different items they send your way.

Vaping

For some, the pandemic has been an opportunity to ditch bad habits and try to live healthier. That means plenty have opted to give up cigarettes, continuing a decline in smoking that’s been gaining pace for over a decade.

Of course, just become someone has the motivation to ditch cigarettes, that doesn’t mean it’s easy to do. That nicotine addiction can make it incredibly tough to go cold turkey, which is why there are several popular options that people turn to when trying to give up the habit.

The most popular of these is vaping, partly because this activity is similar to smoking but allows you to control your nicotine intake. Anyone currently engaging in this habit will be happy to know that you can get e-liquid via subscription plans, so you never have to worry about going out and buying more when you run low.

This service is available via Aquavape, where you can purchase your own sub-ohm e-liquid, nic salt e-liquid, or regular e-liquid with ease. You can buy nearly all of these products with a subscription, so whatever vaping experience you’re after, they’ve got you covered.

Baking

When the lockdowns started, seemingly everyone was ready to become a contestant on The Great British Bake Off. So many people turned to baking during the free time they suddenly had on their hands, and why not? It’s a fun activity that rewards you with delicious treats at the end of it.

Of course, if you were one of those people, you might think you’ve covered all the recipes there are to do out there. However, you’d be wrong.

There are some excellent baking subscription services available that don’t just provide you with ingredients but also come with new recipes for you to try out. Baker Boxx does this, offering people the opportunity to try something new every month that will surely make their taste buds go wild. It’s definitely worth giving a go if you enjoyed baking during the beginning of lockdown but have been lacking the passion to get back into it.

Alternatively, if you want the sweet treats without the effort of baking, you can always get a subscription to somewhere like Cake or Death, or Stirrd. Their respective selections of brownies and fudge are something else.

General Wellbeing

Let’s face it; the last year hasn’t been the best. Most people have struggled to look after themselves properly, primarily because of the impact the pandemic’s had on their mental wellbeing.

That’s why getting a subscription to something like the Natural Wellness Box is a smart move for everyone. Offering skincare products, supplements, and treats worth far more than the price of the subscription box, this can be a great way to take care of yourself after a tough year.

The fact that the products are natural, vegan, and cruelty-free is also a plus for anyone who values such qualities, as is increasingly the case. You can improve your wellness without worrying about how these products came to be.

Potted Plants

Leaving the house has never been forbidden throughout this pandemic. However, with the fear of catching COVID-19 weighing heavily on a lot of people, many have refrained from going outside unless they absolutely have to. Even with vaccinations now happening and life slowly getting back to normal, plenty are still afraid of leaving their home.

Thankfully, you don’t have to go anywhere if you want to enjoy nature because you can get a subscription for potted plants. With a new one delivered to your door every month, you can reap the benefits of spending time around plants without needing to immerse yourself in nature. Sure, you should still try to get some fresh air and relax in the sunshine when you can, but this is still helpful for anyone fearful of opening their front door.

With services like Bloombox Club providing healthy plants that are simple to look after, this is one subscription service that could do great things for your mental wellbeing.

You can get a subscription service to practically everything nowadays, and what will speak to you most will depend on your individual tastes. However, each of the services mentioned here definitely has a strong appeal, so they’re all worth considering if you have the money to spare.