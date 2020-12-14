The Future Of Education After Covid-19

Covid-19 has changed everything. Forcing many to work remotely, teaching us to be more hygienic, even giving some the opportunity to develop new business ideas and try out new software. Education has long been a practice which could only take place in the classroom, making it essential for children to attend school every day to learn, but now things have changed. With the introduction of new preschool management software, education could be changed, for young children specifically, forever.

New found appreciation

Experts say that the pandemic has spurred the re-birth of education, as well as highlighting the vulnerability of our current systems. Going to school was perhaps taken for granted before covid-19, and when the lockdown began, parents had a new found respect for the work that teachers did. As parents struggled to keep up with homeschooling at the beginning of the pandemic, many looked for an easier solution to keep track of the work that their children had been doing, which, as a result, has seen the rise in popularity of online software geared towards education.

New Technology

Parents, teachers and students of all ages have had to embrace the use of technology to conduct their lessons, the impact of which could be enormous on the way children are taught in the future. The majority of the technology that many have become reliant on in the last few months, mainly video calls, have been available to use for a long time, but there has been no real will, or need, to use it. For children at preschool, the use of online software has become increasingly useful, enabling parents to track what their children are learning, and share the progress with other members of the class. More than this, they are able to keep a calendar tracking each session that their child has, be notified instantly of any accidents or emergencies, and keep a journal of their little one’s progress.

For higher education sectors, it is predicted that they will lose a lot of their overseas custom when students choose to take part in lessons virtually, as the need to move and attend physically is eliminated. The effects of this change cannot currently be predicted, but is something that universities and colleges are expected to prepare for in the coming months.

Generation Alpha

It is estimated that 65% of children who are currently in primary school will work in a job that does not currently exist. As technology progresses, this lessens the need for basic jobs to be performed by humans, allowing us to perform more complicated, relevant tasks. So, how can we possibly prepare Generation Alpha for jobs that do not yet exist?

The pandemic has given emphasis on the importance of family bonding, fitness and granted children the opportunity to learn other skills such as cooking or working in the garden. In the future, it is predicted that employers will be looking for skills in creativity, communication and collaboration, as well as traits such as empathy and emotional intelligence. This development could be attributed to Generation Z’s attitudes towards mental health and climate change, but will only be exasperated by the disruption that Covid-19 has caused.

So, would you say that your child’s education has been changed for the worse or the better during 2020? Do you fear for the future of education? Or believe that the change about to come will be positive? Whatever your view, there’s no doubt that we’ve collectively been plunged into some kind of technological revolution, and it’s likely that students may have the option to go online, in education and beyond.