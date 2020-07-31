The 3 Cutting-Edge Tooth Treatments to Solve Every Problem

Technology is so closely aligned with medical care today, that it is difficult to differentiate between the two. Making that distinction is not necessary, though, because we only need to find the treatments that would be of the most use to us in any given medical situation. As state-of-the-art dental treatments are today’s focus, let’s now go through three of the latest treatments made possible by the introduction of modern technology, each of which are particularly proficient in taking care of the specific dental problem that it was designed to solve.

Laser Dentistry

Medical grade lasers have not only replaced drills in advanced dental clinics, but the need for a bunch of other traditional dental methods have been replaced by them as well. Being at the cutting-edge of medical technology, modern dental lasers can be used to perform several different types of procedures, which may or may not require drilling a hole. A few of those procedures that have benefitted the most from lasers are as follows:

Treating pain caused by cold sores and canker sores

Root canal

Treatment for gum disease, alleviating swollen gums and gum reshaping

Removal of throat tissue in sleep apnoea patients

Removal of benign dental tumours and collecting tissue samples for biopsies

Assistance with wisdom teeth protrusion

Reactivating damaged nerves within the oral cavity with a significantly high success rate

Unfortunately, the cost of buying the latest dental lasers will often not allow smaller dental practices to adopt them. Even the ones that do have to charge a lot more than usual for the procedures, which often deters patients. As a result, laser dentistry options are more commonly found in larger clinics than in local, small practices.

This brings us to the obvious question, what is it that makes the additional cost of laser treatments worth it? Is it really an upgrade over the previous generation of traditional dental procedures? The answer would be yes, and the following should be able to explain why that is so:

All supported dental procedures can be finished faster, and with more precision by trained dentists, if they are using laser-powered tools

Lack of pain and vibrations generally caused by a tooth drill makes every laser surgery a lot more bearable for the patients

Patients often do not even need anaesthesia during laser surgeries, but it depends entirely on their condition and the treatment they are about to go through

Depending on the particular procedure once again, laser surgeries may not need stitches

Dental lasers immediately kill or eliminate all germs nearby, so the chances of developing an infection post-surgery are significantly reduced, due to the sterilising effect

Blood loss, if applicable, is minimal as compared to traditional surgery

Reduced blood loss, instant sterilisation, minimum damage and low probability of stitches all contribute towards decreasing recovery time significantly

Invisible Braces or Clear Braces

Braces and even clear braces have been around for decades now, but there were a few issues with the older generation of teeth straightening procedures that kept adults with malocclusion and diastema away from seeking treatment. If we were to list those major problems which had previously kept teeth straightening a less accessible dental procedure for adults, in particular, they would be as follows:

Before clear braces were introduced, adults were embarrassed to get braces, as people wrongly associate traditional braces with children only

Clear braces cost quite a lot in general even today, but they used to cost a lot earlier

It took a long time for traditional braces to work, and clear braces would cost even more in both time and money

Patients had to go to a dentist multiple times since the braces had to be put in place, adjusted regularly, and removed at the end of the treatment

These problems are not valid anymore though, thanks to the cutting-edge clear braces introduced by reputable dentists like Straight My Teeth. Their aligner treatment costs a lot less than what one would expect a teeth straightening product of this calibre to cost in the first place, but the company also offers multiple, easy payment plans to make adult braces affordable for nearly anyone who needs them.

Most importantly, though, you can put these clear braces on all by yourself, which means that you do not need to pay your dentist a visit multiple times, or even once for that matter! To know more about how much your total cost would be, what you can expect at the end of the treatment and how long it will take for the aligner treatment to work, visit Straight My Teeth at https://www.straightmyteeth.com/. They have the technology to let patients know about possible results in just a few minutes or less, as long as you can provide them with a properly taken, clear photograph of your smile.

Topical Anaesthesia

Topical numbing gels have been around for years, and they do a pretty good job of soothing toothaches temporarily, and desensitising painful gums. In fact, they are often applied on sensitive gums before injecting a patient with the necessary dosage of a more powerful anaesthetic agent, prior to the main dental procedure or surgery. However, we are not talking about numbing gels here, but topical anaesthetic gels that are concentrated enough to be used as a local anaesthetic before commencing with a major dental surgery.

These gels have been revolutionary across various medical fields for obvious reasons, but for dental patients with severe trypanophobia, or fear of the needle, topical anaesthetic gels are a lifesaver. As trypanophobia is both very common and serious enough to keep people from seeking any treatment at all, the availability of topical anaesthetics such as highly concentrated benzocaine, lidocaine and cetacaine is allowing them to at least seek remedy from painful oral health issues. Children in general are not fond of the needle either, and dentists always have had a hard time performing serious dental procedures on children because of that. Topical anaesthetics make the needle unnecessary for most dental procedures, which in turn makes the whole process go a lot smoother for everyone involved. Research regarding an even more potent topical anaesthetic agent is ongoing.

As some of you might have noticed already, these treatments are not exactly novel and they have been around for a while. What still makes them cutting edge is the stage of improvement at which they are in right now. For example, clear braces or invisible braces as a form of treatment for crooked or misaligned teeth had become available years ago. However, the cutting-edge teeth straightening techniques that we can use in our own homes in 2020, and what the patients had to rely on back in 1997, are not comparable by any stretch of the imagination. Not only are clear braces a lot more affordable now than they were a decade ago, these also work faster and produce better results without even having to see a dentist.

This applies to technology in any other department of dental care as well, because cutting edge is not always synonymous to invention, but it’s more about taking an invention and refining it to its sharpest point, in the hope that it can be more effective in a real-life patient care setting than the preceding technology.