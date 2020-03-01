Start your online business without spending a penny

Many people dream of starting their own online business, but there are so many potential pitfalls that it turns most off before they even begin. The p

Many people dream of starting their own online business, but there are so many potential pitfalls that it turns most off before they even begin. The perceived capital required for starting up, for example, as well as dealing with stock and shipping, as well as customer queries – these are all roadblocks. What if there was a way to avoid all of those things, however?

There is! It’s called drop-shipping, and it means you can start your own business without investing a penny. Working with a drop-shipping specialist, such as www.printful.com, means you don’t need capital to start your business, all you need is creativity.

What is drop-shipping?

Sounds all well and good, but what actually is drop-shipping? It’s a simple prospect – you have an online store, such as an Etsy page for example, which sells products. Those products are “white-label” products, provided by your drop-shipping partner. White-label products are blank items that can be printed with unique designs – t-shirts, canvas prints, mugs, bags, etc.

When a customer buys a product through your page, that order is passed immediately through to your drop-shipping partner. They print the item(s) that were ordered, before packaging them up, and shipping them on your behalf. That’s it – it’s really that simple.

Drop-shipping in a nutshell is you creating your unique designs and applying them to products, while your drop-shipping partner handles the printing and the shipping.

Getting started

So where do you begin? You start by indulging your creative spirit – understand what you want to share with the world, and know how to get those creative juices flowing.

When you choose a drop-shipping partner to work with, you’ll be able to select the products you want to customise with your designs. You’ll be able to alter them to fit perfectly, using previews to ensure everything looks exactly how you want it to look.

With that, you just have to start spreading the word and building up interest.

No money required

Why don’t you need start-up capital? It’s simple – because the products don’t exist until they’re purchased. Drop-shipping is a print-on-demand service, which means products are only printed when they’re actually purchased. You don’t need to worry about investing in stock, in storage, in shipping materials or shipping charges – it’s all digital until purchase.

There has never been a better time to realise your ambition of starting an online business, because now you don’t even need a penny to do it. All you need is creative flair.