Premier League 2022/23 title race: Contenders and Dark horses

Eight games into the 2022/23 Premier League season and nobody would have predicted that Arsenal would be at the top of the table.

The Gunners’ faith in Mikel Arteta seems to be paying off as the former protégé of Pep Guardiola is keeping his mentor at bay, while overseeing some of the best football that has been played in the league so far this season.

Contenders

The last few years saw Liverpool and Manchester City go head to head for the title from the start of the season to the end. It was always certain that both of them would finish in the top two spots, with the order not necessarily known. However, Manchester City look to be going head to head with another team this season.

“Trust the process”. This was a phrase that became so popular thanks to Arsenal that it became a meme. This is because Mikel Arteta, the club manager, was given multiple chances to prove his mettle against the big names of the Premier League. Every time, he failed. But he seems to have learnt from those failures.

Having won seven and lost only one game in the eight they have played, Arsenal are the most in-form team in the Premier League. Manchester City are a close second because they have drawn two and won six. Liverpool, on the other hand, are wallowing in ninth place.

But let’s not rule them out just yet.

Liverpool

Liverpool still remain contenders to win the league for the simple fact that they are who they are. While they have not started in blistering form, two wins, four draws and one loss is not a bad start for many teams in a league season.

The Merseyside team have let go of Sadio Mane and got Darwin Nuñez to fill in the shoes for the goals. However, they have amazing attackers, all of whom are capable of 10-goal seasons.

There is no manager that will not give an arm and a leg to have Mohamed Salah, Diego Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and the aforementioned Nuñez in their side. The talents of these attackers are coupled with the aerial prowess of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in dead ball situations, usually handled by either Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andrew Robertson, two of the league’s best crossers.

It is genuinely an unwise decision to write them off as contenders for the title this season.

Manchester City

The Pep Guardiola-led side are contenders, of course. But they are more than contenders in that they could be on their way to a three-peat of the Premier League come May. Currently, only a shaky defence stands in their way as they are always letting goals.

If Pep Guardiola can fix that problem as soon as possible, the scoring prowess of Erling Haaland and the deadly accuracy of Kevin De Bruyne is going to power them to the title. Both players are currently sat at the top of assists and goals charts for the league, with 30 games to go.

Dark Horses

Arsenal

Arsenal may be leading the table, but they are still not favourites to win the league. They have proven every doubter wrong this season with their football, winning seven of eight games, including the North London derby by a 3 – 1 margin.

But it is important to note that they came up short against Manchester United, a team they historically struggle against. The same goes for Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, who they are yet to play. This is why their run of games leading up to the World Cup is very important.

They have the defending champions Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea waiting down the line for them just before the World Cup break. Securing results against these teams will place them in the contenders list but until then, we can only applaud their run which has helped them stay at the top of the table.

Best players

So far, the standout player has been Manchester City’s new man Erling Haaland. 14 goals in eight games is unprecedented for the Premier League. That is only nine goals short of the tally amassed by the Golden Boot winner of last season, with 30 games left.

His partner in crime, Kevin De Bruyne, has been the most productive he has been in his time at Manchester City because he has a striker of Haaland’s caliber on the end of his passes. These two have been the standout best players in the league.

However, it is important to take note of the role Alex Iwobi has played for Everton this season. The Nigerian international has been rock solid in midfield for the Toffees. That solidity is spreading throughout the team as they are gradually shaking off their poor start to the season.

The player of the season awards are in the bag for Manchester City, however. It is hard to beat what Haaland and De Bruyne are doing as they have already blazed ahead of the rest.