Can Chelsea Continue to Keep Pace with Liverpool and Manchester in the Premier League and Challenge for the Title?

If you are a self-confessed football fanatic, you may be wondering whether Chelsea have what it takes to recover from their recent problems and keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League to snatch the highly coveted title.

It may have only been a couple of weeks ago when the club appeared to be unstoppable with Thomas Tuchel at the helm but after a series of successive losses, there is speculation as to whether the London-based club are, in fact, worthy opponents in the fight for the Premier League title.

A string of poor performances

It was considered to be nothing more than bad luck when the club encountered a number of losses earlier this year but after a string of poor performances, Chelsea’s chances at clinching the Premier League title appear to be hanging in the balance.

It was their 1-1 match against Everton on December 16, however, whilst the opposing team were missing 12 players that led a growing number of fans to suspect whether or not they have what it takes to bag a sixth Premier League title this year as the current season comes to an end.

Those in the stands desperate to see their team take on teams they should be beating and other elites, will hope that the squad recover some sense of offensive bite so they can push on from their Champions League triumph last season.

Who is to blame?

It can be easy to blame a single person for Chelsea’s recent performance on the pitch, but this is unlikely to be the case. In October this year, for example, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku were noticeably absent from a number of matches after sustaining injuries during a 4-0 clash against Swedish club Malmö.

In December, it was also announced that Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso had been withdrawn from playing due to suffering from a string of injuries on the pitch that rendered them unable to continue.

Thomas Tuchel

In January 2020, Chelsea got a new manager in the form of Thomas Tuchel. Bringing the Champions League trophy to Stamford Bridge last season has earned him time, of course. It has, however, been reported that the former defender’s unique management style is the reason why the club have been enduring a somewhat erratic season with fans left scratching their heads when it comes to some of the decisions he has made so far.

In the past couple of years, for example, he has become known for his innovating training methods that have had questionable levels of success and his tendency to make last-minute changes with little to no notice beforehand having named many, many different starting XIs across his tenure so far. He uses his squad to solve the problems his opposition poses, but this can lead to some disjointedness.

It may still be a number of months away, but a growing number of football fans are already questioning whether Chelsea can keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City to challenge both teams for the Premier League title in May. It can be easy to point fingers but by assessing their recent on-pitch performance, player injuries, and new manager, you can make your own mind up.