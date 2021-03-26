Media Websites: How Do They Maintain Their Popularity When Covering Entertainment?

Within modern-day society, increasing numbers of people use the internet as their primary source of information. According to The Guardian, 41 per cen

Within modern-day society, increasing numbers of people use the internet as their primary source of information. According to The Guardian, 41 per cent of British adults in 2014 consumed the latest news via their smartphones. Five years later, The Office of Communications reports that this total increased, with 66 per cent of adults going online for information or games like bingo. Following the rise of digitalisation, entertainment-focused media websites have retained their popularity and validity, even despite increased competition. But how have they managed to do so? Well, let’s take a look.

Ensuring Validity

The 20th and 21st centuries have seen various entertainment websites emerge, including IGN, Rotten Tomatoes, and Screen Rant. Because the foundations of each platform are somewhat similar, each ensures relevancy in different ways. In 1996, and under the name Imagine Games Network, IGN came to fruition. During the late-90s, the website established itself as a go-to platform for all things entertainment, and, several decades later, that hasn’t changed.

Because IGN’s offerings aren’t limited to one entertainment stream, it can ensure validity by covering an array of different topics. While gaming is the platform’s focus, it also delves into comics, movies, television, and much more. Because of this, it shows the site’s versatility and an in-depth understanding of the entertainment industry.

Rotten Tomatoes, on the other hand, adopt a more refined approach to covering the latest news. Predominantly, the 23-year-old website discusses film and television, and that niche is the secret to relevancy. Due to the platform’s understanding of on-screen productions, the creation of numerous reviews ensures validity. This shows a detailed knowledge of the market, culminating in an element of trust forming among readers.

Competing in a Digital Age of Accessible Content

In the digital era, long-standing media platforms are in a constant battle with newly-emerging sites. Although IGN and Rotten Tomatoes have already proved their worth, platforms like Reddit and Tik Tok allow consumers to digest the latest news with ease, but not partake in games like Bingo. According to WIX, Reddit, a social news site, provides information on almost every field of human knowledge. By adopting a more communal approach to news, Reddit has succeeded in rivalling traditional outlets. However, unlike the above, the popular network lacks the refined focus that ensures validity.

Reddit may be known for its community, but the social aspect can be seen far beyond the origins of this discussion site. Take bingo, for example, which is said to have originated sometime in the 16th century. This game was and still is known for its community, with players coming together to play the game. Bingo has now become notably more popular with its transition onto the internet. In fact, the game has become so popular that there is an increasing number of new sites appearing.

At present, the vastness of competition means that targeting a specific market is paramount to long-term success. Because of this, it’s provided with a route for online bingo sites to establish themselves within the world of media entertainment. Sue Dawson from BNBS points out that “ Online bingo may seem like a pretty niche area but there are many ways for us to add value beyond just reviewing bingo and slot sites. We keep players up to date with the latest offers and promotions and help them get to grips with new games”.

Best New Bingo Sites ensures validity by providing a sought-after service to consumers, in which they use reviews and rankings to establish the best online bingo operators.

Master Your Market

Although Reddit and Tik Tok have their advantages, their validity is somewhat questionable. However, the same isn’t true of long-standing entertainment sites, such as IGN and Rotten Tomatoes. In finding a niche and mastering their respective markets, both networks are still go-to sites, and that won’t change any time soon.