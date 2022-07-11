Living in the north versus living in the south

The famous rivalry of the North-South divide is an often-used essential of British humour. But is there any truth to it? Distinction between the regi

The famous rivalry of the North-South divide is an often-used essential of British humour. But is there any truth to it? Distinction between the regions is inevitable, but how different is it living in the north versus the south?

With origins as far back as William the Conqueror in 1066, this is a historical and political debate which has raged for centuries and involves more than cultural variations. There are very tangible and notable differences to living either side of the island.

We’ll explore some of these to give you a better idea of how northerners and southerners may find their experience contrasts.

House prices

This is forever a hot topic when it comes to the North-South divide. The average UK house price is at its highest ever level of around £280,000. Nevertheless, house prices are remarkably different between the regions, with affordability in the south out of reach for many.

Likewise, demand is outstripping supply, further raising prices due to competition. However, many new build houses are being created in the north of England, offering excellent opportunities for owning your own home without the issue of bidding wars.

Transport costs

Conversely, the opposite is true when it comes to public transport. London has some of the cheapest public transport in the country when comparing the value of fares to distance travelled. If you’re looking for a location with excellent links to work at a fraction of the cost, London (or the south) may be the place for you.

Weather

Even with the significant effects of climate change and classic British changeability factored in, the weather varies between the north and south of England.

The south is generally much warmer with milder winters, while the north is prone to bitterly cold winds, but it’s less harsh further inland.

If you prefer scorching summers, southern living may be for you. However, if you prefer things on the cooler side, living in a northern town could suit better.

Health

The north of England has a lower budget for healthcare than the south, leading to concerns about the provision of medical services.

However, with so much chance for fresh air in the northern counties, these concerns may balance out with the health advantages of less populous towns.

Heritage

Within a broader British identity, northerners and southerners have their own heritage. Traditionally, the north was the manufacturing heart of the UK and the south was more agricultural. While this isn’t quite so clear-cut these days, each region has its own atmosphere and community, meaning living in the north or the south is equally unique.