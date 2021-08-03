How to Save Money On Your Day Out

Planning a big day out? It is always a great feeling heading out to somewhere exciting for the day and a chance to explore new places and try new thin

Planning a big day out? It is always a great feeling heading out to somewhere exciting for the day and a chance to explore new places and try new things, but the costs of a day out can very quickly spiral out of control particularly when you are visiting somewhere like London. So, what are a few of the best ways to keep your costs down?

Packed Lunch

Often, you will find that food is a major cost and can be quite a shock when you are visiting places like London. You will not want to go hungry on your big day (particularly if spending a lot of time on foot), which is why you may want to consider a packed lunch. This can help you to make big savings, especially if it is a family day out with kids.

Take Advantage of Deals & Offers

You can usually find a number of deals and offers on attractions in popular cities and these can help you to make big savings. As an example, you can get 2 for the price of 1 entry at a number of London attractions when you travel with Great Northern, so booking your train ticket online and taking advantage of deals like this is smart and allows you to plan a fun-filled day out.

Walk/Cycle

Transport can be another large cost to consider, but often you will find that it is possible to walk or cycle to make savings. Not only is this cheaper than getting public transport or getting an Uber, but it is also a great way to take in the sights along the way, enjoy fresh air and get some exercise.

Find Cheap/Free Activities

You can also make savings by finding free or cheap activities and entertainment at your destination. In places like London, many of the major attractions can be hugely expensive, but you also have a wide range of brilliant free and cheap options. These include London’s many great parks and museums, including the Natural History Museum and Science Museum.

Hopefully, this post will give you a few ideas for ways that you can make savings on a day out. Everyone needs a day out from time to time to have some fun and explore new areas, but this can also be hugely expensive particularly in areas like London. There are always ways to make savings, though, which could make a big difference to your finances while still allowing you to have the best time.