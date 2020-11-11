How To Relieve Muscle Stiffness When Working from Home

Working from home has not been easy on everyone. In high-stress positions with long hours like web development and coding we are subject to longer tim

Working from home has not been easy on everyone. In high-stress positions with long hours like web development and coding we are subject to longer times in front of the computer than many other professions. Most of us have already switched to blue blocking glasses and had our workstations ergonomically set up by professionals. But our lives and workflow have changed drastically and working from home means recreating that ergonomic set up without a lot of the helpful things in your work supply closet – books have taken over for monitor risers and you’re logging in to the am scrum from bed! Muscle stiffness can be debilitating and if you’re not set up properly from home you have definitely noticed some pain and stiffness in your neck, back and shoulders. Since working from home has become common, and some are continuing to work from home out of choice – besides getting your setup completed correctly – we have a few easy ways to get relief during the day so you don’t miss work or deadlines due to painful muscles issues.

Soak in Epsom Salts

One of the most effective ways to relieve muscle stiffness is by taking a bath with Epsom salt. The combination of warm water and Epsom salt causes the muscles to relax and can alleviate stiff joints. Epsom salt breaks down into sulfate and magnesium and can be useful for alleviating minor pain when soaking in the water for at least 12 minutes.

Perform Stretches

Stretching can be performed anywhere, whether you’re in the office or are at home, and is effective in boosting circulation to immediately loosen stiff muscles. Muscles can become tight when blood is squeezed out of them, making it necessary to stretch each day. The muscles can also become stiff at night as the muscles shorten, making it necessary to stretch when getting out of bed in the morning.

Use Heat and Cold Compresses

Both hot and cold compresses are an ideal treatment for swelling and minor pain by improving blood flow, which can also allow injuries or strain to recover and heal faster. Cold compresses are especially useful in alleviating minor pain by helping the muscles to repair themselves. The cooling effect can also reduce swelling, which can allow the muscles to feel more relaxed and allow you to have more range of motion. Consider switching from hot and cold compresses every few minutes.

Drink Ginger

Drinking all-natural ginger is a safe and effective way of relieving chronic or acute muscle stiffness because it contains anti-inflammatory properties for minor joint and muscle pain. Many studies prove that ginger can be just as effective as taking over-the-counter pain medication.

Apply CBD Topicals

CBD topicals are increasing in popularity for it’s ingredients to help with minor muscle pain and inflammation in the body. The topicals are safe to use and don’t have any THC. Consider applying the product on the back, sore muscles, or minor joint pain for full-body support in minutes.

CBD topicals have beneficial properties thanks to the power of added menthol, which delivers a cooling sensation to the affected area and can ease the discomfort while fighting inflammation. The CBD may also be mixed into a blend with aloe vera and arnica Montana, which are both anti-inflammatory agents that can have a powerful effect on minor pain in the body when they’re used together.

By finding different ways to relieve muscle stiffness at home, it can be easier to take care of your health and well-being without resorting to prescription medications or expensive treatments. There are a variety of methods available to try to improve your mobility and feel more like yourself again.