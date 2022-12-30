How to Fix High CO2 Levels in Your House 

CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) is the 4th largest gas in the earth's atmosphere. It is odourless, a non-flammable gas, and colourless at room temperature. Also,

CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) is the 4th largest gas in the earth’s atmosphere. It is odourless, a non-flammable gas, and colourless at room temperature. Also, CO2 can be a solid or a liquid. The solid form is called dry ice; it changes slowly from a cold solid into a gas.

However, if the level of CO2 inside a home is too high, there is sick building syndrome (a term coined by the EPA). The results are symptoms like breathing difficulties, fatigue, itchy skin, strained eyes, and headaches.

6 Ways to Reduce High Carbon Dioxide in Your Home

There are several ways to fix high CO2 levels in your house. Here are six of them.

Use a carbon dioxide monitor.

Remember, CO2 is colourless and odourless; therefore, it is tricky to monitor. With a CO2 monitor, this comes easy. The monitor gives you the amount of carbon dioxide in the air. It helps you take steps to help you lower it when it’s too high.

Improve your airflow while cooking

Combustion contributes to how carbon dioxide is released into the air. It is common in cooking, especially when using gas. Expel carbon dioxide by switching on an extractor. You may open a window to move the air if you do not have an extractor fan. Other gases (including nitrogen dioxide) are also expelled while cooking.

Add plants to your home.

Plants improve your concentration, mood, as well as creativity. They help you relieve stress. Most importantly, plants help purify the air – by converting carbon dioxide to oxygen. They also absorb toxins. The best plants to introduce indoors include bamboo palm, weeping fig, and red-edged dracaena. They can filter air.

Your home should support airflow.

Less fresh air will circulate when your house becomes more airtight. It means that air that’s confined in space will trap carbon dioxide. Besides a powerful ventilation system, consider how your home is set up to keep air flowing freely. You should be able to open your windows when needed. Take your time to plan a perfect building that supports airflow.

The HVAC system should be on point.

You need to examine your HVAC system. Is it working correctly? Check it well to see whether it’s forced air or a radiant system. Efficient ventilation systems often recycle air to save energy. It is perfect for an environment. However, it can also move bad air around instead of cycling in new air, which may result in more concentration of carbon dioxide.

Replace your air filters. Do the same for other parts that need better ventilation. A lowered carbon dioxide level will be enhanced around your home.

Decrease open flames

There are lots of roasting on an open fire during the holiday season. However, understand that fire consumes the oxygen in your house. It’s replaced with carbon dioxide. Therefore, be careful of the frequency of lighting a candle or fire.

On the other hand, smoking also contributes to large quantities of carbon dioxide. Together with other chemicals, they are trapped within your home.

Conclusion

Paying close attention to the level of CO2 in your home is essential. If it’s too high, it may hurt your health. However, you can reduce the level of CO2 around your house with the strategies presented in this article. Finally, to click here to learn more about CO2.