How to Become a Stronger Motorcyclist

It’s no secret that motorcyclists face more dangers on the road than those who drive vehicles. This is mainly due to the fact that they are much more exposed, and often not spotted by drivers at perilous places such as junctions and roundabouts.

According to statistics, motorcyclists make up almost 20% of deaths on the road across the UK each year.

With this in mind and with the harsher winter weather conditions beginning to take hold, we wanted to highlight a few key ways to become a stronger motorcyclist, which can help protect you from being involved in accidents altogether.



Adjust Your Speed

While we understand part of the thrill of riding a motorcycle is to enjoy fast-paced acceleration, being mindful of your speed is one of the top ways to ensure safety and save lives on the road. Particularly slowing down on corners, roundabouts, or any other area that poses more danger, can reduce the risk of accidents caused immensely. It’s also important now more than ever to take into account the difficult winter weather conditions. With rain, sleet, snow, and ice all forecast over December, it’s imperative to slow down and take extra care when stoppage times will be increased due to slippery road surfaces.

Use Your Speed to Your Advantage

It’s not all bad news! You can use your speed where it’s safe to do so. For example, if a vehicle is driving too close to you or you find yourself in a particularly congested area, it can actually prove to be safer to use your acceleration to remove yourself from these areas and move into the open road space around you when it is safe to do so.

Wear the Right Protection

From a properly fitted motorcyclist helmet, to gloves and leathers, there’s no shadow of a doubt that wearing protective clothing can be life-saving. Even if you’re tempted not to do so if you’re only making a short trip, wear it. More often than not motorcyclist accidents aren’t down to the biker themselves, they occur at the fault of other drivers.

Invest in Insurance

It goes without saying but investing in motorcyclist insurance is the best way to protect you during accidents. It can cover you against accidental damage, breakdown, and theft. There are different types of insurance policies out there so ensure you find one which is tailored to you and ticks the boxes that you find most important. That way you can rest easy knowing, if the worst should happen, your insurance will cover you.