Everything You Need to Know About Wall Mounting a Soundbar

You might be one of those people who want to swap bulky speakers for a slim soundbar to achieve a fresh modern look. But, regardless of your reason for wanting a wall mounted soundbar, you better know the pros and cons of this setup.

The pros and cons of wall mounting a soundbar

Installing a soundbar in your office can improve its aesthetics. Aside from that, it can also enhance the functionality of your space. But just like any other device, a soundbar has its pros and cons. The following lists will help you decide whether wall mounting a soundbar is for you.

Pros

It looks organized. The sleek look of a wall mounted soundbar makes the room look well organized. If the wire management is maintained well, your setup will look flawless.

Less wear and tear. Mounting your soundbar using a universal sound bar bracket will allow you to secure the device in one place. In addition, there will be less chance for accidents that could damage your soundbar this way, such as spilling drinks.

Safer setup. Since you’ll mount the soundbar where it will be secure, no one will accidentally bump into it. Also, there’ll be less chance of it falling on someone since it is fixed in a particular space.

Cons

Possible vibrations. The soundbar must be appropriately mounted so as not to experience bad vibrations. A poorly mounted soundbar could even fall off the wall where it is mounted when not fixed. It is also unsafe to mount the soundbar directly into the drywall.

Listening height. This disadvantage happens when the soundbar is installed too high. So, install your device within the recommended height to avoid having issues with poor quality sound and obstruction.

Steps to wall mounting a soundbar

Here are the simple steps to wall mount a soundbar:

First, decide where to mount your device. Make sure to choose the right location as it is the key to not losing sound quality. Locate the studs into which you will be drilling. It is vital to put it on studs to avoid vibration and guarantee that it is securely mounted on the wall. If your display is already installed, finding the studs should be simple. Afterwards, you must pre-drill the holes for the mounting brackets. Finally, consider if the soundbar you want to attach is built for mounting; some mounting kits have weight restrictions, so make sure the two devices are compatible. After mounting the soundbar, ensure that it won’t allow any vibration. The easiest solution is to place a foam gasket within the gap between the soundbar and the mount.

These tips can help you achieve better audio performance. They also help eliminate the risks involved in wall mounting a soundbar.

Conclusion

Overall, a well-mounted soundbar won’t cause you any problems. You can also find soundbar brackets and other wall mounting tools to make the entire process seamless. Now that you know the pros & cons of wall mounting a soundbar, you’ll be able to come up with the best decision.