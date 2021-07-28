Essential PPE for renovating your house safely

Are you planning a home renovation project? While you may have enjoyed creating inspirational storyboards or picking out new power tools, it’s importa

Are you planning a home renovation project? While you may have enjoyed creating inspirational storyboards or picking out new power tools, it’s important not to neglect your personal safety. NHS hospitals were treating 300 patients a week for DIY-related injuries in 2019 – and that’s before the pandemic drove an increase in home improvements.

There are various ways to look after yourself when DIYing, including researching tasks thoroughly, reading tool safety advice and avoiding any work that’s outside your comfort zone. Wearing appropriate PPE is another smart move after you’ve taken other precautions, so it’s worth looking for trusted PPE suppliers if you’re not stocked up already.

Read a summary below of the items worth adding to your shopping list before starting your home renovation project.

Work clothes for your body

While you might simply throw on an old shirt to paint a wall, many DIY tasks require more heavy-duty clothing such as overalls. Donning good quality workwear will help to protect from splinters, chemicals, burns and abrasions.

Working trousers in particular can come with lots of helpful features too, like extra pockets and belt loops for tools.

A helmet for your head

A blow to the head can have more serious consequences than impacts anywhere else on the body, so wearing a helmet is essential for tasks that come with a risk of slips or falling objects.

Your helmet should be just the right size for your head so that it can be fastened securely without causing headaches through prolonged use.

Goggles, earmuffs and a mask for your face

You could also need to protect your eyes, ears and airways depending on the nature of the work you’re carrying out.

Goggles or glasses will guard your eyes against flying bits of metal and wood. Noise-cancelling headphones or earplugs can help to protect your hearing if working with noisy power tools, while a respiratory mask will stop you from inhaling dust, fumes and other particulates.

Gloves for your hands

Protective gloves need to take care of your hands without impacting their dexterity. The type you choose should depend on the task in question – Kevlar gloves for example are resistant to cuts, but a different material will be required if you’re at risk of chemical splashes.

Pick up a few different pairs if you’re tackling a project with a diverse variety of tasks.

Boots for your feet

Safety boots may seem cumbersome at first – but you’ll be thankful for their added toe protection should you drop anything heavy. They also offer insulation from the cold, which will come in handy if your renovation project will run into the winter months.

DIY can be incredibly rewarding when done right. Kit yourself out in appropriate PPE to reduce the risk of injury and avert disaster.