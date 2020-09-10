Nowadays, electric cars are becoming popular all around the world. These are becoming cheap and accessible as compared to other options. Fortunately,

Nowadays, electric cars are becoming popular all around the world. These are becoming cheap and accessible as compared to other options. Fortunately, these cars are cheap to run and maintain. As compared to the diesel/petrol car, it has limited moving parts.

Moreover, these vehicles are safe for the environment. With their use, you can decrease air pollution from exhaust emissions. Instead of using petrol, you have to charge this car. People have some confusion about the charging of these cars. Here are some best ways to charge your electric car.

Charge Your Electric Car at Home

The electric car charging at home will be easy with a dedicated home charging point. Make sure to install a fast charger at home with integrated safety features. It must be a weatherproof and compact unit that mounts to one wall.

Install it with a socket or charging cable to plug in your transferable charging cable. It is essential to call a qualified specialist to install charging points at home. With the help of greencharging, you can find a professional to install a charging point at your home.

Charge your Electric Car During Travel

Fortunately, you can fully charge your electric vehicle on the highway. Different charging points are available at the nearest pumps. You can download the highway app to find the nearest charging point. With this app, it will be easy for you to find the nearest charging pumps.

An electric highway app will have complete payment details. It is easy to stop and start charging through this app. Moreover, some commercial charging points will help you to decrease the cost of charging your car at home.

Charger Types

To charge your electric cars, two basic charger types are available. Fast charging may cost almost 30p/kWh, and slow charging is free. The charger type may depend on the model and make of the vehicle.

You can search for fast charging at different locations. These are compatible with different types of vehicles. They will charge electronic vehicles compatible from 0% to 80% in almost 30 minutes. Moreover, slow charging points are limited in numbers.

If you want to charge up an electric car at slow charging pumps, you will need a slow charging cable. It will help you to connect your vehicles with pumps. Remember, charging time may vary based on the model and make of your car.

Safety Improvements

In the current era, electric vehicles are designed with numerous unique features to improve safety. The Center of gravity for these cars is low; therefore, these have limited chances of a rollover. Moreover, these vehicles decrease the chances of explosions and fires. The durability and body construction make them safe for a collision.

The use of electric cars will decrease the emission of the harmful exhaust. For this reason, these cars are good for your health. Better quality of air can decrease the chances of health issues related to air pollution. These vehicles are quieter than diesel/petrol vehicles. As a result, there will be limited noise pollution.