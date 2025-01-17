Best English stadiums for a family visit 

Why not visit one of the many great stadiums for your next day out? Whether you're a family of sports fans or just love adventures to new places, thes

Why not visit one of the many great stadiums for your next day out? Whether you’re a family of sports fans or just love adventures to new places, these iconic venues offer much more than just great views of the action.

Here’s a guide to some of the UK’s best stadiums for a family visit, and what you can do when you get there.

London Stadium

The London Stadium is now home to West Ham United, but it was the centrepiece of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park that hosted the London 2012 Olympics. Over a decade on, it’s still a must-visit for families.

The Olympic Park is filled with plenty to do before and after your visit, with beautiful parklands, play areas and even a nearby shopping hub at Westfield Stratford City.

The stadium itself offers accessible tours where you can learn about its transformation from an Olympic venue to a football ground. Interactive displays make it engaging for children and adults alike. There are also matchday tours where you can take a look behind the scenes hours before kick-off.

Anfield

Liverpool’s Anfield is more than just a stadium; it’s one of the most iconic football stadiums in the whole world. A visit to the home of LFC is perfect for families with budding footballers.

The museum and stadium tour bring the club’s storied history to life, with highlights like the famous ‘This Is Anfield’ sign, home dressing room and manager’s dugout. The revamped LFC museum has a tribute to Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool’s recently departed manager.

Everyone in the family can walk away with something from the club shop, whether it’s a cap or some Alexis Mac Allister merchandise. The perfect end to the perfect day!

Old Trafford

Home to Manchester United, Old Trafford is a spectacular day out for families. Its nickname, The Theatre of Dreams, perfectly captures its atmosphere – even if the football hasn’t quite lived up to that standard in recent times.

The museum is packed with trophies, iconic kits and stories of legendary players. The tour includes behind-the-scenes access to the players’ tunnel, dressing rooms and pitch-side views. The surrounding area has an array of cafes and shops, giving you all you need for a fun-filled day out.

Twickenham

If you’re more of a rugby family, Twickenham Stadium (now the ‘Allianz Stadium Twickenham’) is the ultimate destination. As the largest dedicated rugby venue in the world, it’s known for its electrifying atmosphere, events and tours.

The World Rugby Museum is included with the stadium tour, filled with engaging displays and interactive elements to show the Home of England Rugby as you’ve never seen it before.

On the tour, you’ll have the chance to sit in the Royal Box, stand in the player’s tunnel and go pitch-side to see how Twickenham looks from the player’s view.