August Dates For Your Trip To Spain That Brexit Won’t Impact

Good news, everyone! Even though yet another Brexit deadline has passed – this time successfully, depending on which side of the vote you were on – your holiday plans to EU countries won’t be affected in 2020. This will come as a relief to the millions of Brits who depart for warmer climates in the summer months.

According to the official Government website, travel to European Union countries won’t be affected until 1 January 2021, at which point you’ll need to prepare for your travels differently. All of your rights and privileges in the EU will remain the same as they have done until this period of transition comes to a close.

One of the most popular locations for Brits on their holiday is still the south coast of Spain, with Andalucía greeting many tourists every year. The summer months are, of course, the most popular, with the incredibly hot month of August not only being great for getting a tan, but also for enjoying exciting events in the region.

Planning your trip to Andalucía post-Brexit

Thanks to the transition period, you don’t have to prepare for your summer holiday any differently this year than you normally would regarding passports and insurance. So, you get to focus on the fun stuff!

When looking at going on holiday to the south of Spain in August 2020, there are so many great places to stay so that you not only get to make the most of the nice weather on the beach but also close to all of the fun events going on in early August. Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Torremolinos, Nerja and their surrounding areas are all prime locations for travellers.

However, to make the most of your time in Spain, you’ll want to easily be able to get to Malaga, Cadiz, and Granada. As you’ll undoubtedly be flying into Malaga airport for your holiday, you’ll want to consider the Malaga airport car hire service so that you can easily get to all of the great events going on in the region.

Dates for your 2020 calendar

From 2 August to 22 August, there are loads of great events happening in Andalucía, with the massive coastal highway and stunning inland scenery making it easy to get around by car. The first date on your calendar will have to be 2 August in Berchules.

Berchules is a village in Granada, situated in the by the Sierra Nevada National Park. Due to the village having a power cut on New Year’s Eve in 1994, they now put on their own New Year’s Eve party every year on the first weekend of August, Nochevieja en Berchules. The village is just over two hours away from Malaga by car.

With just over a week to get back to the coast and absorb the sun, you’ll be off to Sanlucar de Barrameda, near Cadiz, for the famous beach horse racing. The events take place on 13, 14, and 16 August as well as 28, 29, and 30 August. For this calendar construction, though, you’ll likely want to visit on one of the earlier dates. The city is about two-and-a-half hours away from Malaga.

On 15 August, get back to Malaga to experience the incredible La Noche del Vino (The Night of Wine). To best experience this occasion, make your way to the very white town of Competa. Also starting on 15 August, and continuing until 22 August, is the simply stunning Malaga Fair (Feria de Malaga) but will be proceeded this year by the Pregon and fireworks show on 14 August.

With so many exciting events taking place in August 2020 in Andalucía, and Brexit not affecting travel to the EU this year, it’s the perfect time to fly into Malaga and explore everything that the south of Spain has to offer.